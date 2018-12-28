×
Pham: Tampa Bay Rays have no fanbase

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    28 Dec 2018, 11:47 IST
Tommy Pham
Tommy Pham

Tommy Pham complained about the Tampa Bay Rays' lack of support from their fans in MLB.

Rays outfielder Pham – who did not make his MLB debut until 2014 – spent the first 12 years of his career with the St Louis Cardinals before being traded to Tampa bay in July.

Even though Pham had a career-high batting average of .343 in 2018, the 30-year-old said he has not enjoyed his time with the Rays.

"Do I think something has to happen, whether it be a new ballpark, maybe a new city? I think so," Pham told MLB Network Radio on Sirius while practicing in the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

"Because if you have a team that's going to be winning 90-plus games, competing in [the American League East], and you don't have any fan support, that's a huge problem."

Pham added: "It sucks going from playing in front of a great fan base to a team with really no fan base at all.

"St Louis, they're one of the few teams to where day in and day out they have 40,000 fans at every game.

"That's something that I miss, because even here in the Dominican they have a strong fan base for the team I'm playing for. Their fans are very supportive, they're loud. And the Rays? They just don't have that."

The Rays have a contract to stay at Tropicana Field until 2027. Afterwards, they plan to move to a new stadium in the Ybor City neighbourhood of Tampa worth $900million.

