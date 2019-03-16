Phillies star Harper hit by pitch, exits with bruised foot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — New Phillies star Bryce Harper sustained a bruised right foot when he was hit by a pitch during a spring training game Friday, but manager Gabe Kapler said the team doesn't have any major concerns about the injury.

Harper was going to have precautionary X-rays, Kapler said.

The slugging outfielder went down to the dirt after being struck by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton.

Harper stayed on the ground for a few moments, was checked by a trainer and limped toward the dugout in the sixth inning. He then exited the game and hobbled toward the clubhouse.

After Philadelphia's 3-2 win, Kapler said the team wasn't overly worried about Harper's condition.

Recently signed to a record $330 million, 13-year contract, Harper was playing his fourth exhibition. He is 0 for 5 in 10 plate appearances.

Harper had hoped to play three straight games starting Friday.

