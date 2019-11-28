Pirates hire Derek Shelton as manager

MLB franchise the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates appointed Derek Shelton as manager, the MLB franchise announced on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh turned to Shelton after Clint Hurdle was sacked in September following the franchise's worst season (69-93) since 2010.

Shelton arrives in Pittsburgh for his first managerial role, having spent the past two campaigns as the Minnesota Twins' bench coach.

"My family and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Pittsburgh community and are humbled to be a part of this storied franchise," said the 49-year-old, who also spent time working with the Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.

Derek Shelton is our new skipper. (and he's on Twitter @DerekShelton8)



Check out the official release: https://t.co/Z0ZWGTata6 pic.twitter.com/O9n7QjzL0k — Pirates (@Pirates) November 27, 2019

"One of the most exciting things for me during the interview process was just how evident the passion for Pittsburgh and the desire to succeed was with everyone I interacted with.

"I very much look forward to developing a strong partnership with [general manager] Ben [Cherington] and the baseball operations staff. It is going to be an exciting change of culture in our clubhouse. It is going to be a fun environment in which we will all be held accountable to each other.

"It will be a player-centric culture built on strong communication and relationships with our players, our staff and the entire organisation. We will begin to establish those relationships this offseason prior to coming together as a team in Bradenton this February."