Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

Associated Press
4   //    11 Jun 2019, 09:37 IST
AP Image

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon had a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Monday night.

Ian Desmond hit a 486-foot homer, and Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon also went deep for the Rockies, who trailed 4-0 early but still won their ninth straight at home.

Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and David Bote homered for the Cubs.

The game was tied 5-all when Daniel Murphy doubled and stole third with one out in the eighth. McMahon drove him in, and Wade Davis got the final three outs for his eighth save.

Steve Cishek (1-3) gave up two hits in the ninth.

The teams used the long ball to put up four runs each in the third inning. Bote and Schwarber went back-to-back on consecutive pitches to score the first two, and Rizzo hit a two-run homer to center to give Chicago a 4-0 lead. Rizzo finished with three hits.

Blackmon and Arenado each had a two-run homer off Yu Darvish in the bottom of the inning to tie it. Desmond gave the Rockies a 5-4 lead with his mammoth pinch-hit homer in the seventh, but the Cubs tied it in the eighth on Javier Baez's groundout off Scott Oberg (4-0).

Darvish and Rockies starter German Marquez each allowed four runs in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: 3B Kris Bryant rolled his ankle against St. Louis on Sunday but was in the lineup.

Rockies: Colorado placed RHP Seunghwan Oh on the 10-day injured with a left abdominal strain, retroactive to Friday, and purchased the contract of LHP Phillip Diehl from Triple-A Albuquerque.

CARGO RETURNS

Chicago outfielder Carlos Gonzalez made his first appearance at Coors Field in a different uniform. Gonzalez played 10 seasons with the Rockies, becoming a free agent after last season. He signed with the Cubs on June 1 after hitting .210 in 30 games with Cleveland.

His return to Colorado was bittersweet for the three-time All-Star and 2010 NL batting champ.

"Obviously, this is home for me," he said before the game. "I got a lot of memories of this place. It is what it is. I'm now on the other side."

Gonzalez, who was 0 for 3 with a walk Monday, made his Cubs debut against the Rockies in Chicago last week, two days after signing with the club.

"I was home waiting for a job and the next thing I know I'm playing couple of games in Triple-A and hours later playing against my ex-teammates," he said. "It was great seeing them competing against each other."

UP NEXT

Colorado rookie right-hander Peter Lambert (1-0, 1.29 ERA) makes his Coors Field debut on Tuesday night, five days after winning his first major league start when he beat the Cubs. Chicago left-hander Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.77) took the loss in that game and is on the mound for his fourth career start at Colorado.

Major League Baseball
