Sale, Snell struggle on Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays made losing starts to their MLB seasons on Thursday.

Teams set a record for home runs hit on Opening Day with 48 and the Los Angeles Dodgers tied a record for most by a team in a single game with eight.

And, Houston Astros star George Springer became the first leadoff man in history to hit a home run on three straight Opening Days

But for Rays and Red Sox fans, Thursday was a struggle. First, for Tampa Bay, Blake Snell got knocked around to the tune of five runs in six innings with three homers allowed, including a three-run dinger to Springer on a hanging curveball.

Snell won the American League (AL) Cy Young Award last year, but some believe he is a candidate for regression. However, this was just one game against a potent Astros lineup, so a 5-1 loss is not anything to panic about – yet.

For Boston, Chris Sale was just given a five-year, $145million extension by the Red Sox, but he showed the same diminished velocity he did at the end of 2018.

He also gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and three home runs in three innings of work in a 12-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Wonderful Wong

St Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong went two-for-three with two home runs and three RBIs in a 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Javier Baez went two-for-five with two home runs and four RBIs in the Chicago Cubs' 12-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson went three-for-four with two home runs and four RBIs in Los Angeles' 12-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom tossed six innings of shut-out ball with 10 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over the Washington Nationals.

Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman and Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmerman both tossed seven shut-out innings in Detroit's 2-0 extra-inning win over Toronto.

Inciarte, Davis struggle

Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte went 0-for-four with three strikeouts in a 10-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis went 0-for-three with three strikeouts in Baltimore's 7-2 loss to the New York Yankees.

Chapman makes nice catch

Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman made a nice catch on a hot shot to third in Oakland's 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Astros at Rays

Astros' World Series hero Charlie Morton makes his first start of the year against his former team as the new Rays starter will take on Gerrit Cole at the Trop.