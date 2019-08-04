Sanchez, Astros no-hit Mariners in his Houston debut

Aaron Sanchez enjoyed a memorable debut for the Houston Astros, no-hitting the Seattle Mariners in MLB action.

The Astros acquired right-handed pitcher Sanchez from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline and the 2016 All-Star flourished in his first appearance for Houston.

Sanchez no-hit the Mariners through six innings on Saturday, then watched as relievers Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski finished off the combined no-hitter in a 9-0 victory.

It is the 12th no-hitter in Astros history, and the second at Minute Maid Park.

The 27-year-old Sanchez looked nothing like the pitcher who has struggled the past two seasons, and more like the 15-2 Cy Young Award contender from 2016.

Sanchez finished with six strikeouts as he allowed two walks and hit a batter.

The Astros pulled off the blockbuster deal of the trade deadline, landing ace Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But many observers felt that Sanchez could be a sleeper. Houston have shown a talent for turning around struggling pitchers, including Gerrit Cole and Charlie Morton, the past couple of seasons.

After that 15-2 campaign in 2016, Sanchez suffered through injury issues but is now healthy.

And based on his Astros' debut, Sanchez is back in a groove.

"What a fun night," Sanchez told AT&T SportsNet after the game. "For me, I just wanted to come in and make a good first impression … this is awesome, you can't write it up any better than this."

The no-hitter could not have come on a better night for the Astros. Before the game, Houston celebrated a new Hall of Fame at Minute Maid Park, welcoming 16 former Astros greats and/or their families for the festivities.