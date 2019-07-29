Stroman 'crazy excited' for move to Mets from Blue Jays

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 29 Jul 2019, 06:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman is ready to join his new team, confirming he is leaving the Toronto Blue Jays for the New York Mets.

The 28-year-old starter was reportedly sent from the Blue Jays to the Mets on Sunday in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson.

Stroman, who is from Long Island, New York, addressed the deal on Twitter later in the day.

"NEW YORK!" Stroman wrote. "Where I was born. Where my heart lies. Where my family resides. Crazy excited for this part of my journey. Some things were meant to be! @Mets"

NEW YORK! Where I was born. Where my heart lies. Where my family resides. Crazy excited for this part of my journey. Some things were meant to be! @Mets #HDMH pic.twitter.com/Z2H3GaxfLG — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 29, 2019

Stroman also thanked Toronto in a separate post.

"Toronto, I love you...forever!" Stroman wrote.

Toronto, I love you...forever! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 28, 2019

He added: "CANADA. TORONTO. Words can't really explain the extent of my appreciation and love. Beyond thankful and blessed to have played for this unbelievable nation. Thank you for your constant support, love, and loyalty. I'll be back plenty in the future!"

Advertisement

CANADA. TORONTO. Words can’t really explain the extent of my appreciation and love. Beyond thankful and blessed to have played for this unbelievable nation. Thank you for your constant support, love, and loyalty. I’ll be back plenty in the future! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 29, 2019

Stroman has received little run support and has a 6-11 record this season. But, he holds a 2.96 ERA and was named to his first All-Star team in early July.

The Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees, among others, had also been linked to Stroman, who had spent his entire six-year career with the Blue Jays.

The Mets have won four in a row and finished play on Sunday six games out of the second National League wildcard spot with a 50-55 record.