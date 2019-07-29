×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Stroman 'crazy excited' for move to Mets from Blue Jays

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    29 Jul 2019, 06:28 IST
Stroman-Marcus-USNews-061819-ftr-getty
Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman is ready to join his new team, confirming he is leaving the Toronto Blue Jays for the New York Mets.

The 28-year-old starter was reportedly sent from the Blue Jays to the Mets on Sunday in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson.

Stroman, who is from Long Island, New York, addressed the deal on Twitter later in the day.

"NEW YORK!" Stroman wrote. "Where I was born. Where my heart lies. Where my family resides. Crazy excited for this part of my journey. Some things were meant to be! @Mets"

Stroman also thanked Toronto in a separate post.

"Toronto, I love you...forever!" Stroman wrote.

He added: "CANADA. TORONTO. Words can't really explain the extent of my appreciation and love. Beyond thankful and blessed to have played for this unbelievable nation. Thank you for your constant support, love, and loyalty. I'll be back plenty in the future!"

Advertisement

Stroman has received little run support and has a 6-11 record this season. But, he holds a 2.96 ERA and was named to his first All-Star team in early July.

The Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees, among others, had also been linked to Stroman, who had spent his entire six-year career with the Blue Jays.

The Mets have won four in a row and finished play on Sunday six games out of the second National League wildcard spot with a 50-55 record.

Advertisement
Stroman doubts long-term future is with Blue Jays
RELATED STORY
Blue Jays top Rays with walk-off home run from Hernandez
RELATED STORY
Smoak homers, gets winning hit as Blue Jays top Indians 2-1
RELATED STORY
Streaking Rockies sweep Blue Jays
RELATED STORY
Mets top Padres behind big game from Cano
RELATED STORY
Blue Jays hit season-high five home runs in 12-0 win over Astros
RELATED STORY
O's bullpen loses Hess' no-hit bid in win vs Blue Jays
RELATED STORY
Astros' Alvarez shines in win over Blue Jays
RELATED STORY
Record-tying second inning helps Cardinals keep pace with Cubs
RELATED STORY
Blue Jays team-mates Biggio and Guerrero make MLB history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us