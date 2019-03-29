×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'We can hurt you from anywhere' – Tulowitzki on Yankees

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    29 Mar 2019, 07:16 IST
Troy-Tulowitzki-USNews-032819-ftr-getty
Troy Tulowitzki

Troy Tulowitzki believes the New York Yankees have one of the deepest line-ups in MLB.

Tulowitzki hit ninth and went one for four with a strikeout in New York's 7-2 Opening Day win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

The 34-year-old shortstop, who was making his team debut, was asked about batting last when he met with reporters after the game.

"To be at the bottom of the order, that was different for me," Tulowitzki said. "Just goes to show how good it is, it really doesn't matter. In this line-up, we can hurt you from anywhere."

The five-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger signed a one-year deal with the Yankees in the offseason.

He missed the entire 2018 season with the Toronto Blue Jays after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from both his heels and was limited to just 66 games in 2017.

"Opening Day was always special. I've had quite a few in my career, but today was something different," Tulowitzki said. "The injury was tough on me and a lot of people doubted that I'd get back to this point. So definitely, it had some extra meaning to get back out there."

First baseman Luke Voit blasted a three-run homer in the first inning and finished with four RBIs in the Yankees' win.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
AP source: Tulowitzki agrees to 1-year deal with Yankees
RELATED STORY
Tulowitzki to play shortstop for Yanks until Didi returns
RELATED STORY
Long and short of it: Tulowitzki happy if Yanks add Machado
RELATED STORY
Blue Jays release five-time All-Star Tulowitzki
RELATED STORY
Troy Tulowitzki released by Blue Jays, owed $38 million
RELATED STORY
AP source: Ottavino, Yankees agree to $27M, 3-year contract
RELATED STORY
American League East capsules
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Champion Red Sox not looking to cut top payroll
RELATED STORY
Boone says he isn't worried about Tulowitzki's plate numbers
RELATED STORY
MLB 2019 preview: Predicting the AL's division champs, pennant winner, award getters
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us