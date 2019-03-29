'We can hurt you from anywhere' – Tulowitzki on Yankees

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 29 Mar 2019, 07:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Troy Tulowitzki

Troy Tulowitzki believes the New York Yankees have one of the deepest line-ups in MLB.

Tulowitzki hit ninth and went one for four with a strikeout in New York's 7-2 Opening Day win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

The 34-year-old shortstop, who was making his team debut, was asked about batting last when he met with reporters after the game.

"To be at the bottom of the order, that was different for me," Tulowitzki said. "Just goes to show how good it is, it really doesn't matter. In this line-up, we can hurt you from anywhere."

The five-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger signed a one-year deal with the Yankees in the offseason.

He missed the entire 2018 season with the Toronto Blue Jays after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from both his heels and was limited to just 66 games in 2017.

"Opening Day was always special. I've had quite a few in my career, but today was something different," Tulowitzki said. "The injury was tough on me and a lot of people doubted that I'd get back to this point. So definitely, it had some extra meaning to get back out there."

First baseman Luke Voit blasted a three-run homer in the first inning and finished with four RBIs in the Yankees' win.