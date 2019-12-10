World Series MVP Strasburg agrees seven-year Nationals deal

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg

MLB World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has agreed a seven-year contract to return to the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals announced the news on Monday in what is reported to be a record deal for a pitcher, coming in at $245million.

Strasburg was key to the Nationals' 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros in October, securing the franchise's first World Series title before entering free agency.

A three-time All-Star and 2012 Silver Slugger, Strasburg started Games 2 and 6 of the World Series, going 2-0 with a 2.51 ERA, 14 strikeouts and two walks in 14.3 innings of work.

"We are very excited to welcome Stephen Strasburg and his family back to the Washington Nationals," said Nationals managing principal Owner Mark D Lerner.

"His tremendous talent, work ethic and leadership have been a staple of our organisation since the day we selected him in the 2009 MLB Draft.

"We would not have won the 2019 World Series or accomplished everything we have these last 10 seasons if not for Stephen's many contributions."

Strasburg is fifth on the all-time list for MLB strikeouts with 1,603.