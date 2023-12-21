A wingspan in the NBA is a measurement from the left-hand fingertip to the right-hand fingertip. The longer the wingspan, the better for the player in terms of his defensive abilities. Wingspan allows players to play beyond their actual size, thus improving all aspects of their game.

In this article, we take a look at 12 players that have the longest wingspan in the NBA in the 2023–24 season.

12 players with the longest wingspan in NBA 2023–24 season

#12: Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez (right)

Brook Lopez stands at 7' 1" and has a wingspan of 7' 6". He is one of the top defenders in the NBA, and his ability to stretch the floor and shoot from beyond the arc makes him a valuable asset for the Milwaukee Bucks.

#11: Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren

In his rookie season with the OKC Thunder, Chet Holmgren has emerged as one of the top stars in the league. He stands at 7' 1" and has a wingspan of 7' 6", which allows him to score both from beyond the arc and inside the paint. He is one of the main reasons for the Thunder's stellar start (17–8).

#10: Luke Kornet

Luke Kornet

The big man of the Boston Celtics stands at 7' 2" with a 7' 6" wingspan. He is coming off the bench for the top-seeded Boston Celtics (21-6) as a backup center.

#9: Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis

The Boston Celtics' star forward has had a fantastic start with the new team, with the Celtics leading the East with a 21-6 record. Porzingis is 7' 3" tall with a wingspan of 7' 6".

#8: Udoka Azubuike

The big man of the Phoenix Suns is not a 7-footer (6' 11"), but his wingspan is quite impressive (7' 7"). He has seen very limited time on the floor so far for the Phoenix Suns (14–13).

#7: Mark Williams

Mark Williams and the Charlotte Hornets continue to struggle in the East with seven wins and 19 losses. Williams is averaging 12.7 ppg and 9.7 rpg for the Hornets while standing at 7' 0" with a 7' 7" wingspan.

#6: Dereck Lively II

Mavericks Grizzlies Basketball

The big man of the Dallas Mavericks does his best to help his team maintain a top-four push in the West (16-11). Lively II stands at 7' 1" with a 7' 7" wingspan.

#5: Bol Bol

The big man of the Phoenix Suns is coming off the bench as the backup forward/center. He has one of the longest wingspans in the NBA at 7' 7" while standing at 7' 2".

#4: Boban Marjanovic

The veteran big man is currently playing for the Houston Rockets. He is one of the tallest players in the NBA at 7' 4", while his wingspan is at 7' 8".

#3: Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert

The 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert stands at 7' 1" and has a wingspan of 7' 9". He has been off to a great start so far for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold the best record in the West (20-6).

#2: Mo Bamba

Mo Bamba Philadelphia 76ers

The big man of the Philadelphia 76ers is the backup center for reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. He stands at 7' 0" with a 7' 10" wingspan.

#1: Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama, is regarded as a generational talent and the NBA's future face. He is one of the league's tallest players (7' 4"), with the longest wingspan (8' 0").