5 best & worst trades of 2024 NBA trade deadline

The 2024 NBA trade deadline passed on Thursday, with numerous deals going down. While no stars were dealt, several contenders made moves to bolster their rosters ahead of the playoffs.

Most trades involved midtier/rebuilding teams shipping away veterans in exchange for draft compensation and young prospects, thus seemingly being win-win scenarios for all involved.

However, a few deals were more lopsided than others. Meanwhile, some teams questionably helped their conference rivals improve.

On that note, here are five of the best and worst deals from Thursday’s trade deadline.

Best and worst 2024 NBA trade deadline deals

#5 Sixers acquire Buddy Hield (best)

Thursday’s first deal featured the Philadelphia 76ers acquiring veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers. In exchange, the Sixers only had to give up two fringe role players (Marcus Morris Sr. and Furkan Korkmaz) and three second-round picks.

While Hield has struggled with inconsistency this season, he remains one of the league’s top 3-point shooters. Since the 2018-19 season, the eight-year veteran has made a league-leading 1,518 3s. Additionally, he is still shooting 38.4% from deep on 6.9 attempts per game this season.

Philly ranks just 27th in 3pg (11.4) and 21st in 3-point percentage (36.2%). So, Hield should be a welcome addition to the team. The 31-year-old should also be a good fit alongside superstar center Joel Embiid upon his eventual return from injury. If Hield settles into a permanent starting role, the trade could be a massive steal.

Furthermore, the Sixers (30-20) and Pacers (29-24) are only separated by 2.5 games in the Eastern Conference. So, Indiana giving Philly an offensive boost also ranks among one of the more questionable trade deadline decisions.

#4 Sixers send Patrick Beverley to Bucks (worst)

While the Sixers improved their offense on Thursday, they also gave up some defense, sending veteran point guard Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks. In exchange, they received backup point guard Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick.

Beverley served in a bench role for Philly, playing 19.6 minutes per game. So, the team should be able to replace his minutes with guard De’Anthony Melton once he returns from injury.

However, the Sixers likely would have been better off sending the 35-year-old to a Western Conference team. Instead, they helped a conference rival that was in desperate need of perimeter defense, with the Bucks ranking just 20th in defensive rating (116.7).

Beverley isn’t as elite defensively as he once was. However, he is still a pesky perimeter defender and energizer. Additionally, he has experience playing under Bucks coach Doc Rivers with the LA Clippers.

So, the move could come back to bite Philly if it matches up with Milwaukee (33-19) in the playoffs.

#3 Mavericks obtain Daniel Gafford (best)

Another of the best trade deadline deals involved the Dallas Mavericks bolstering their frontcourt with the acquisition of center Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards. Dallas acquired Gafford for only backup center Richaun Holmes and a 2024 first-round pick, which is projected to be in the late 20s.

The Mavericks (29-23) rank just 22nd in defensive rating (117.4), 26th in blocks (4.3 bpg) and 25th in rebounding (41.5 rpg). Meanwhile, Gafford, 25, ranks seventh in the league in blocks (2.2 bpg), while averaging 8.0 rpg. So, he should provide the team with a much-needed defensive boost.

Additionally, he should be able to slot in seamlessly as a lob threat alongside superstar guard Luka Doncic.

#2 Raptors ship Dennis Schroder to Nets (worst)

One of Thursday’s more peculiar trades came when the Toronto Raptors traded veterans Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young to the Brooklyn Nets. In exchange, the Raptors received point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, whom they subsequently waived.

The Raptors (18-33, 12th in the East) are shifting their focus toward the future, as they got off Schroder’s $13 million salary for next season. Thus, they cleared up cap space for free agency.

However, Toronto historically has struggled to land big-name players in free agency. Coincidentally, Schroder signing a two-year, $25.4 million contract with the Raptors in the offseason marked one of their highest-profile free agency signings in recent memory.

Schroder has had a productive season, averaging 13.7 ppg and 6.1 apg on 44.2% shooting. So, essentially trading him for nothing, without getting at least some second-round picks back, is a questionable move.

#1 Knicks land Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks (best)

Arguably Thursday’s best move, the New York Knicks filled out their rotation by landing veterans Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons. They gave up one disgruntled rotation player (Quentin Grimes), salary filler (Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn and Ryan Arcidiacono) and two seconds to do so.

Bogdanovic and Burks should both offer New York notable scoring and shooting upgrades off the bench. Bogdanovic is averaging 20.2 ppg while making 3.1 3pg on 41.5% shooting from deep. Meanwhile, Burks is averaging 12.6 ppg and 2.3 3pg on 40.1% shooting from 3.

Between this deal and the Knicks’ midseason trade for two-way forward OG Anunoby, the franchise has constructed a strong veteran core. Bogdanovic and Burks should be good fits around Anunoby as well as stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle once the trio gets healthy.

So, following the trade deadline, the Knicks (33-19) appear to be legitimate threats to win the East.

