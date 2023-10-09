5 most overpaid NBA players ahead of 2023-24 season

The NBA's salary cap has been rising over the years, which resulted in higher salaries for players. Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are getting paid like superstars, while rising stars such as Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are paid according to their years of service.

However, the increase in the salary cap and the nature of the negotiations in the league meant that there would be players earning more than what they truly deserved. Every player has the right to get paid, but there are some bad contracts in the NBA.

It's something that almost every team has endured at one point in their history. A result of several factors such as hype, bad scouting and an incompetent front office. Great agents should also be credited for doing their jobs and getting their clients paid.

5 most overpaid players in the NBA heading into the new season

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors will be the highest earner in the NBA this upcoming season. Curry has a $51,915,615 salary, which is the first time a player exceeds $50 million in league history. Kevin Durant comes in at second followed by Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Joel Embiid, who will all earn around $47 million.

These players deserve every penny of their contract because of what they bring to their team and the league. On that note, let's list the five most overpaid players in the NBA this season.

#1 - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert will be the 13th highest-paid player in the NBA this season with a $41,000,000 salary. Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and the Utah Jazz gave him that contract because of his defense. The Minnesota Timberwolves decided to burden the deal and it could backfire soon.

Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns need to know how to play together to ensure a playoff berth. They barely made it last season and the reason they got the French big man was to contend for a championship. It's also worth noting that the Timberwolves overpaid to acquire Gobert, parting ways with five players including Kessler Walker, four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap.

#2 - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers is a very solid player. Harris has never been an All-Star, but continues to produce for the Sixers. He averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season as the fourth option. Solid numbers for a role player, who will earn $39,270,150 this season.

Harris is the 19th highest-paid player in the NBA and there's no argument that he's one of the most overpaid players in the league. He's earning a superstar's salary, but producing like a role player. He could justify his salary this season if the Sixers finally pull the trade on James Harden.

#3 - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons was a three-time All-Star when the Philadelphia 76ers signed him to a massive contract extension. However, Simmons wanted out of the Sixers after being scapegoated in the 2021 playoffs. He was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets, but hasn't lived up to his salary.

Simmons will earn $37,893,408 this season, which is the 20th-highest salary in the NBA. He didn't play the entire 2021-22 season and was limited to just 42 games last season due to a back injury. He feels healthy once again, but he hasn't been himself in more than two years.

#4 - Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier will earn $18,857,143 from the New York Knicks this season. It's not a bad deal for the Knicks since Fournier is a really good player, who is a capable starter. However, the reason he made this list is that he will remain out of the Knicks rotation this upcoming season.

It's not Fournier's fault that head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't rate him high despite his contract. It's the Knicks' fault that they are willing to pay him to sit on the bench and not look for a potential suitor on the trade market.

#5 - Jonathan Isaac

The Orlando Magic invested a lot of money in Jonathan Isaac due to his star potential on both sides of the ball. Isaac was showing glimpses of that potential during the 2019-20 NBA season, but a devastating knee injury derailed his progress.

Isaac has only played 11 games since 2020, which makes him one of the most overpaid players in the league. He is set to earn $17.4 million this season, which is more than the salary of stars such as Lauri Markkanen and Antony Edwards.

