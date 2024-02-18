5 players with most NBA All-Star accolades ever ft. Michael Jordan & more

The NBA All-Star Game brings together the best players from the season on one court during the All-Star Weekend. Although the All-Star Weekend is filled with entertainment and competitions like Slam Dunk and Three-Point Contests, the All-Star Game remains the most hyped-up night of the weekend.

One of the awards that every player wants on his resume is the All-Star Game MVP, awarded to the best player in the game. Many players in NBA history have received this honor, however, a few of them have won the award multiple times.

Keeping that in mind, here is the list of five NBA players with the most All-Star Game honors in the league's history.

5 players with the most NBA All-Star accolades ever

#5 Larry Bird - 4

Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

Larry Bird didn’t possess a body and the athleticism of a typical NBA basketball player. He was and still remains one of the most skilled and smartest players the game has ever seen. He is a three-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, a three-time league MVP and played 13 seasons in the NBA.

Bird has one of the most impressive resumes when it comes to the All-Star Games. He made the NBA All-Star selection 12 times in his career and was also awarded the All-Star Game MVP in 1982. Bird was also the most efficient three-point shooter in his generation.

Bird won the All-Star Three-Point Contest in three consecutive seasons, from 1986 to 1988. The Skills Challenge was introduced in 2001, maybe if Bird had done the challenge, he would have won a few.

#4 Steph Curry - 4

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry will always be remembered as the player who changed how the game is approached in the NBA. Curry brought the much-needed revolution that basketball needed to make it more inclusive. The Golden State Warriors brought the game out of the paint and mid-range to outside the three-point line.

Curry is a four-time NBA champion, a two-time league MVP and an NBA Finals MVP. He has also been a scoring champion twice in his career.

Curry is playing his 15th season in the NBA and has made the All-Star selection 10 times so far. He is also one of the players with one of the most All-Star accolades in the league. Curry was the All-Star Game MVP in 2022.

He won the NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge in the 2010-11 season. Most notably, Curry has won the All-Star Weekend Three-Point Contest twice in his career.

#3 Bob Pettit - 4

Bob Pettit, Atlanta Hawks

Bob Pettit remains a legendary figure in the NBA making All-Star selections every single year that he played in the league. He was an NBA champion (1958), and a two-time league MVP of the league. Pettit was a dominant figure in the NBA for two decades.

Pettit made the All-Star selections 11 times in his career and won four All-Star Game MVPs. He won the All-Star Game MVPs in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1962. Most by any player, until it was finally tied in 2011 by Kobe Bryant.

#2 Michael Jordan - 5

Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He dominated the league for over a decade and not a player came even close to Jordan's greatness in his era. Jordan was one of the players who barely had a weakness in his game. The Chicago Bulls legend was a showman and helped the NBA become global.

Jordan was the best player in the league until the last shot he took in the 1998 NBA Finals. During this time Jordan won six NBA titles and six NBA Finals MVP awards. He also won a Defensive Player of the Year and five league MVP awards.

Jordan made All-Star selections 14 times in his career. He won a total of 3 NBA All-Star MVP awards in 1988, 1996 and 1998. Jordan also won back-to-back All-Star Game Slam Dunk Contests in 1987 and 1988.

#1 Kobe Bryant - 5

Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers

Kobe Bryant has an undying legacy in basketball. It was not just Los Angeles that was in love with Brynat, but his persona transcended the American border. The LA Lakers legend was a five-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, and a league MVP in 2008.

Bryant made the All-Star selection 18 times in his career and won four All-Star Game MVP awards. Bryant won his All-Star Game MVP awards in 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011, when he tied Bob Pettit’s record for most All-Star MVP awards.

Bryant also won an All-Star Games Slam Dunk Contest in 1997. In 2020, to honor the Lakers legend, the league renamed the All-Star Game MVP Award as the "Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player" award.