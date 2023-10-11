The 2023 NBA season kicks off in less than two weeks and teams have already played their first preparation games. In addition, fantasy basketball is also about to begin and the first predictions have already been created concerning the players that are expected to stand out.

From Kevin Durant to Giannis Antetokounmpo, to LeBron James and Stephen Curry, the top superstars are expected to steal the show once again. At the same time, though, there are several players who are ready to make a difference for their respective teams and should be considered top options for fantasy players.

With that in mind, we take a look at five power-forward sleepers for the 2023-24 season in fantasy basketball.

5 power forward sleepers to target in 2023-24 NBA fantasy basketball

#1, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns during the Mavs vs Timberwolves preseason game in Abu Dhabi

Karl-Anthony Towns is considered one of the top stars in the NBA, but the problem here is his injuries. Towns has missed several games over the past few years due to injuries and is due for a healthy season and a breakout year.

Since 2019, Towns has appeared in 65 or more games only once, when he played 74 games in the 2021-22 season. Last year, he appeared in 29 games due to a calf injury that cost him six months and averaged of 36.9 fantasy points per game for a total of 1,069.

The projection for this year is to appear in 76 games and have averages of 37 fantasy points for a total of 2,823 points.

#2, Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson during a Magic vs Pelicans preseason game

The same goes for Zion Williamson, who has appeared in 60 or more games only once in his four-year career (61 games, 2020-21). Due to injuries, he has played 24 and 29 games in 2019-20 and 2022-23, respectively, while he missed the entire 2020-21 NBA season with a foot injury.

This year, the New Orleans Pelicans expect him to be healthy, as they are still considering him their best chance for a deep playoff run. His projection for the season is 64 games and an average of 41.4 fantasy points for a total of 2,673.

#3, John Collins, Utah Jazz

John Collins speaks with reporters during the Utah Jazz's Media Day

John Collins left the Atlanta Hawks and moved to the Utah Jazz this summer. It was obvious that his time with the Hawks was coming to an end and now hopes he will rejuvenate his career in Salt Lake City.

His versatile playing style fits with the Jazz's system and we should expect him to be a focal point for Utah on offense. The projection for Collins is 76 games and an average of 23.9 fantasy points for a total of 1,826.

#4, Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray during the Kings' Media Day

The Sacramento Kings supported Keegan Murray in his rookie NBA season and the young power forward didn't disappoint. He played 80 games and averaged 12.2 ppg and 4.6 rpg, on 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. This year, we should expect him to get even more playing time, after averaging 29.8 minutes on the floor last season.

When it comes to fantasy, the projection for him is 21.4 fantasy points per game for a total of 1,678 in 76 games, with the Kings aiming for a second straight playoff appearance.

#5, Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama in a Spurs' preseason game vs the Thunder

Victor Wembanyama was the No.1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft and is the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. He is considered a generational talent and the San Antonio Spurs' best chance to return to the NBA playoffs after four years.

Based on his potential, we should consider him one of the top options for fantasy players in the power-forward position.