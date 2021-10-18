Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and the summer of disloyal point guards

Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving, two of the best point guards in the NBA, have made for two of the biggest stories of the summer of 2021.

Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving are both at a career crossroads. The interesting thing about that is none of that has to do with their outstanding talents. Each will have a different yet polarizing story to tell when it's all said and done, and NBA fans across the land have chimed in on both in the most impassioned ways.

Some call them disloyal, while others call them insane. But as Kyrie Irving has spoken, and Ben Simmons will address the media later this week, they are both seen in a negative light despite their unique skills, which have led to a lot of wins for their respective teams.

Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod Ben Simmons was averaging 22, 9 and 8 in the final 15 games before the All-Star break and leads the NBA in steals per game.Simmons v. Brooklyn (1/20/20)

• 34 points

• 12/14 FGs

• 12 rebounds

• 12 assists

• 5 steals

Ben Simmons practiced with the Philadelphia 76ers

Howard Eskin @howardeskin First #Sixers practice with Ben Simmons today. HC Glenn Rivers asked when Simmons will play in a game with season starting Wednesday in New Orleans and then Thursday first home game. ⁦ @SportsRadioWIP First #Sixers practice with Ben Simmons today. HC Glenn Rivers asked when Simmons will play in a game with season starting Wednesday in New Orleans and then Thursday first home game. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ https://t.co/Lefay7mix2

We won't know much about Ben Simmons until he speaks to the media later in the week. What we do know is that he was a full participant in practice. The time will come when Ben Simmons has to address the media.

Can you imagine the questions? Can you imagine the responses? There will be soundbytes abundantly for everyone; soundbytes that will be played everywhere. This is a telling time for Ben Simmons. The disloyalty he has shown is to Joel Embiid and to the fans that support him.

Embiid wants to win with him, and it's evident that he would have to figure it all out again without Ben Simmons on the floor. The two don't hang out with each other, and both are well traveled globally. Yet on the floor, Joel Embiid is comfortable with Ben Simmons running the show. What will go down when Philadelphia 76ers fans are in attendance? Will we see a different Ben Simmons? Who knows?

Kyrie Irving is out for the foreseeable future

Nets Videos @SNYNets "What is being mad going to do? We're not going to change his mind...life is amazing so I can't be too mad at somebody making a decision for themselves"Kevin Durant explains why the Nets aren't upset about Kyrie Irving being absent from the Nets "What is being mad going to do? We're not going to change his mind...life is amazing so I can't be too mad at somebody making a decision for themselves"Kevin Durant explains why the Nets aren't upset about Kyrie Irving being absent from the Nets https://t.co/QFBwDMWXly

Kyrie Irving's vaccination stance has essentially eliminated him from participating in any team duties. The assumed disloyalty here is for James Harden and Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving has made personal decisions we all have to respect. No matter how people may feel about Irving, what should be understood is that he is not moved by the normal trappings of fan and media interaction.

James Harden says he hasn't spoken to Irving. Kevin Durant says he's not upset Irving is not participating and that he is looking forward to the day that he would be. Irving was calm on his Instagram Live and articulated his thoughts about the entire ordeal. If his teammates aren't upset, why should anyone else be? That's a serious question.

Is Kyrie Irving disloyal?

Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving have made decisions that could affect the entire NBA. The Brooklyn Nets could still wreak havoc on the league without Kyrie Irving.

The Nets are weakened no matter what and who says they aren't. Injuries have limited Kyrie Irving to just three seasons of playing 70 games. That's 3 in 10 seasons. You do the math. He's on his second stop since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James.

The NBA has never seen anything like Kyrie Irving, and fans miss him on the floor because they want to see the greatness; the art in his game; the style in his handles. When he doesn't play, there is frustration. Fans want to see him play, that's all. Many will never agree with him over his vaccination stance, yet when he returns, they'll love him still.

Disloyalty and Ben Simmons

Though Ben Simmons is practicing, what will we see of him on the floor in an actual game? I'm more critical of Ben Simmons than I am of Kyrie Irving because we don't know what's in Simmons' mind.

Irving has addressed the media when he was around the team, yet it seems like Simmons is running from any camera view. The NBA is a man's sport between the lines, and if Simmons looks exactly like he did last season, that's where the disloyalty lies. He can't do this halfway.

The Philadelphia 76ers are relevant and engaged. Without the full capacity of Ben Simmons, the 76ers likely will finish exactly where they did last season - eliminated in the second round of the playoffs and watching everyone else compete for the NBA championship.

Joel Embiid wants it. He lives to win. We don't know if Ben Simmons loves the game enough to play where he doesn't want to. Again, it is Ben Simmons' life and he can do whatever he wants with it, but what about his Philadelphia 76ers teammates? Will they be the ones covering up for Ben Simmons if he passes up an open dunk again?

What is the end game?

Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving will be joined at the hip when NBA fans and media look back at the COVID-19 era. The narrative will change over time if both players are able to play, compete and win.

Kyrie Irving's situation is a little more complicated than Simmons'. As states mandate vaccinations and lift mandates, a national debate will rage on. What shouldn't be the focus is one basketball player when few in other sports are scrutized as much.

What are the numbers in Major League Baseball? Are any stars or superstars resisting the shot? Irving has become the face of the unvaccinated, and that's absolutely absurd. This is a global pandemic, not an NBA one.

Also Read

Will Ben Simmons play hard or pull a James Harden and force his way out of Philadelphia? Has he practiced shooting free throws over the summer? Will his defensive intensity remain on same the level if he doesn't want to play in Philly? There are so many questions surrounding Ben Simmons, and hopefully for the Philadelphia 76ers, this summer of disloyalty is the last we'll see of it.

