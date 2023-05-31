Breaking the Bank: The 15 Most Expensive NBA Contracts of All Time

Most expensive NBA contracts are usually given to top-performing players. However, the league's salary cap has skyrocketed over the past few years, which is why many players who are not in the top 10 have received massive contracts.

Due to the salary cap increase, the list of the 15 most expensive NBA contracts includes players who have signed their deals over the last two years.

Considering that the cap will keep rising, we'll see many more big-time massive contracts in the future. In fact, Jayson Tatum will soon be eligible for a five-year contract worth $318 million, which will be the largest in NBA history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#15 - Kevin Durant, $194.2 million

Durant has one of the most expensive NBA contracts (Image via Getty Images)

Durant signed a four-year deal worth $194.2 million in 2022 with the Brooklyn Nets. He will be under contract until the summer of 2026 and make $53.2 million in his final year.

You may be interested in reading: 20 Most Overpaid NBA Players: Which Ballers Are Earning Way Too Much?

#14 - Darius Garland, $194.3 million

Garland is one of the best young players in the league (Image via Getty Images)

Darius Garland has one of the most expensive NBA contracts due to his potential. He's one of the best young players in the league at the moment, which is why the Cleveland Cavaliers locked him in until the summer of 2028.

#13 - Zion Williamson, $194.3 million

Zion also has a long-term contract (Image via Getty Images)

Despite dealing with numerous injuries, Zion Williamson has also received a five-year contract worth $194.3 million. If he can get healthy, there is no doubt that he's worth every cent the New Orleans Pelicans have spent on him.

#12 - Ja Morant, $194.3 million

Morant owns one of the most expensive NBA contracts (Image via Getty Images)

Ja Morant will also make $194.3 million over the next five years, although his contract could have gone up to $231 million if he made an All-NBA team. The value of his contract could be decreased if Morant gets suspended, however.

#11 - Rudy Gobert, $205 million

Gobert's defensive skills have earned him a massive contract (Image via Getty Images)

Having Rudy Gobert on the list of the most expensive NBA contracts is somewhat surprising, as he's not very popular. However, the French native plays fantastic defense, which is a big reason why he has a five-year deal worth $208 million.

#10 - Joel Embiid, $210.1 million

The reigning MVP has one of the most expensive NBA contracts as well (Image via Getty Images)

Giving one of the most expensive NBA contracts to Joel Embiid was the right move by the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid just won his first MVP award, and his contract lasts for four more years, with a player option on the last year.

#9 - Trae Young, $215.2 million

Young just played the first year of his massive NBA contract (Image via Getty Images)

Last summer, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks agreed to a five-year deal worth $215.2 million. The talented point guard has four more years left on his contract but will be able to terminate it before the final year.

#8 - Zach LaVine, $215.2 million

LaVine's contract is almost identical to Young's (Image via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls have given one of the most expensive NBA contracts to Zach LaVine. He is a fantastic player who can be quite efficient when healthy. It appears that the Bulls will give him even more duties as they plan on rebuilding around him.

#7 - Luka Doncic, $215.2 million

Doncic also has one of the most expensive NBA contracts (Image via Getty Images)

Like Young and LaVine, Luka Doncic also has a massive contract. The Dallas Mavericks star has four years remaining on his deal and will be able to opt out of it before the final season.

#6 - Steph Curry, $215.3 million

Curry signed his four-year deal in 2022 (Image via Getty Images)

Steph Curry makes slightly more money than the previous three players on the list, but this is because he signed a four-year contract with the Golden State Warriors. The four-time NBA champion will make $51.9 million next season and just under $60 million in his final year of the contract.

#5 - Karl-Anthony Towns, $224.2 million

Towns' contract extension starts in 2024 (Image via Getty Images)

Karl-Anthony Towns will play one more year before his contract extension kicks in. His new deal is worth more than $224.2 million over four years, although the center has a player option in the final year of it.

#4 - Devin Booker, $224.2 million

Booker's impressive performances have landed him a big contract (Image via Getty Images)

Devin Booker is another player who has a four-year contract worth $224.2 million, just like the previous players on the list. The only difference is that the Phoenix Suns star doesn't have a player option in the last year of his deal.

#3 - Giannis Antetokounmpo, $228.2 million

Giannis has one of the most expensive NBA contracts of all time (Image via Getty Images)

Back in the summer of 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a five-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. The superstar forward did this shortly after winning his first championship and is under contract for three more years. He has a player option on the final year.

#2 - Bradley Beal, $251 million

Beal has the second-biggest contract of all time (Image via Getty Images)

Bradley Beal's current contract pays him at least 10% more than any other player on the list, which is quite surprising. While Beal is a great player, he's certainly not a top-10 player at the moment. However, his five-year deal kicked in last year and will be active until the summer of 2027.

#1 - Nikola Jokic, $272 million

Jokic is on the top of the list of the most expensive NBA contracts (Image via Getty Images)

Nikola Jokic has the most expensive contract in NBA history. His contract extension starts in the 2023-24 season, and he'll receive $272 million over the next five years. Jokic has a player option in the final year and will be paid $61.9 million in it.

You may be interested in reading: 10 Most Arrogant NBA Players: Which Ballers Think They're Above Everyone Else?

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes