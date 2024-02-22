Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 22, 2024

One of the 12 games on the schedule for Thursday is the Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors. It's just the second meeting this season between the two Atlantic Division teams, with the Nets winning the first one on Nov. 28, 2023. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 22.

The Nets will have a new coach in charge at the start of the second half of the season. They fired head coach Jacque Vaughn on Feb. 19 and replaced him with Kevin Ollie, who will serve as an interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Raptors will try to snap a three-game losing streak and restart the season fresh. Toronto was represented by Scottie Barnes at the All-Star Game, but they will need more from RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley if they want to gain ground on the play-in tournament spots.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors game is on Thursday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the YES Network in Brooklyn and TSN in Canada.

Moneyline: Nets (+110) vs Raptors (-130)

Spread: Nets +2 (-115) vs Raptors -2 (-105)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o231.5) vs Raptors -110 (u231.5)

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are still hopeful to make it to the Play-In Tournament at the end of the regular season. The Nets are just 2.5 games behind the 10th spot, while the Nets will need to cover five more games to at least have a chance.

Thursday's game will be the 110th regular-season game between the Nets and Raptors. The Nets have a five-game winning streak against Toronto since Oct. 21, 2022. However, the Raptors are ahead 60-49 in the all-time head-to-head matchup.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors starting lineups

The Brooklyn Nets have only one played listed as injured – Dariq Whitehead. Interim head coach Kevin Ollie could introduce a new starting lineup consisting of Dennis Schroder, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors have a clean bill of health for Thursday's matchup. Head coach Darko Rajakovic is expected to use his starting five of Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors betting tips

Mikal Bridges has an over/under of 23.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 21.7 points per game. He has gone over 23.5 three times in his past five games. He'll likely get more buckets under Kevin Ollie, so bet on him to go over.

Scottie Barnes is projected to score just 19.1 points against the Brooklyn Nets and go under 21.5 points. Barnes came out of his scoring funk in the final game before the All-Star break and the All-Star Weekend might have revitalized him. Bet on Barnes to score more than 21.5 points.

RJ Barrett is favored to go slightly under 20.5 points on Thursday's game. Barrett has gone over 20.5 points three times in his last five games. However, it might be best to bet on him to go under against the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The Toronto Raptors are the slight favorites to beat the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The Raptors are at home, so they have the support of the crowd. The Nets also have a new coach, which means they could still be adjusting to the new offense and defense.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Raptors will win the game and cover the spread. They are also predicting that the score will go over.

