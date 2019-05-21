×
Curry & Warriors team-mate Green make NBA playoff history

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21 May 2019, 10:10 IST
Curry-Stephen-Green-Draymond-USNews-getty
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors pair Stephen Curry and Draymond Green became the first team-mates in NBA playoff history to both record triple-doubles in the same game.

Curry and Green made history as two-time reigning champions the Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers to reach the NBA Finals on Monday.

Warriors star Curry posted 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in Portland, where the Warriors outlasted the Trail Blazers 119-117 in overtime of the Game 4 Western Conference Finals clash.

Green, meanwhile, had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. He made an impact defensively too, chipping in three steals and two blocks.

With the win, the Warriors advanced to their fifth successive NBA Finals. Golden State are just the second team in history to play in five consecutive Finals.

The Warriors will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

Milwaukee hold a 2-1 lead in that matchup heading into Game 4 on Tuesday.

