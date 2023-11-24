Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 24, 2023

The Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of 10 games scheduled on Friday in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. It's the 202nd regular-season meeting between the two teams, with the Rockets having a 104-97 advantage.

Let's take a look at the preview of the Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets game including prediction and betting tips for Nov. 24. Houston won the last two matchups against the Nuggets, but Denver won 10 games before that.

The Rockets showed on Nov. 12 that they are for real, beating the defending champions 107-104 at the Toyota Center. Fred VanVleet had 26 points and four assists, while Alperen Sengun went toe-to-toe with Nikola Jokic.

Sengun finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks against Jokic, who had 36 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Space City Home Network in Houston and Altitude in Denver.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-175) vs Rockets (+150)

Spread: Nuggets -4 (-110) vs Rockets +4 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o213) vs Rockets -110 (u213)

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets preview

The Denver Nuggets are having a very poor week, s they have lost three of their last four games. The Nuggets, especially Nikola Jokic, are finally feeling the absence of Jamal Murray. They are third in the Western Conference with a 10-5 record.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets snapped a three-game losing streak after a comfortable 111-91 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Rockets are much better this season with a 7-6 record, which is good for eighth in the West.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets predicted lineups

The Denver Nuggets will still be without Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar on Friday night. Coach Michael Malone will continue to use a starting lineup of Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have two injured players on their roster – Victor Oladipo and Amen Thompson. Coach Ime Udoka is expected to field his usual starting five comprising Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets betting tips

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 29.5 points for Friday, which is above his season average of 27.5 points. He's favored to go under, as he has only scored 30 or more points once in his last four games.

For rebounds, Jokic is favored to go over 12.5 rebounds. He's the league leader in rebounds per game this season, with 13.1, and has gone over 12.5 rebounds in eight of his last 10 games.

To complete the Jokic trifecta, the reigning NBA Finals MVP has an over/under of 9.5 assists. He's averaging 8.9 assists this season but has gone under 9.5 assists in three of his last seven contests. He's heavily favored to go under, which would be a big opportunity to take the risk and bet over.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets prediction

The Denver Nuggets are favored to defeat the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Both teams have only won once in their last four games, but the Rockets are primed to get the upset victory.

For risk takers, you can bet for the Rockets to win and cover the spread. It's not far-fetched, as they have been a much better team under Ime Udoka. They have already beat Denver once this season, so they could do it again.

