Fantasy basketball draft strategy: 5 NBA players projected to have comeback season

The 2023-24 NBA season is inching closer with less than three weeks before Opening Week. The preseason began late last week in Abu Dhabi, with more games this week. In fantasy basketball terms, it means leagues are starting to draft their teams for another exciting year.

One of the things fantasy basketball managers look for is undervalued players who had an underwhelming campaign last season. These players were supposed to have a great season, but struggled with their game. It's not uncommon in the NBA since there are so many factors that affect a player's performance.

From team chemistry to a new system due to a new coach or being in a new team, a lot of things have to go bad for a player to struggle. Nevertheless, players are also capable of bouncing back and having another great season.

5 NBA players to have a bounce-back season

It should be noted that players can also struggle due to injuries, which was true for players such as Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Durant. These players won't be included in this list because injuries cannot be predicted. They also played great when they were healthy.

On that note, here are five NBA players who are projected to have a comeback season.

1 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not have a bad campaign last season. In fact, he was one of the best players in the league and was third in MVP voting behind Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. However, he was an underwhelming fantasy player last season based on his draft position.

Antetokounmpo's defense took a huge dip last season, with the Milwaukee Bucks relying on Brook Lopez. Khris Middleton's injury also meant that Giannis had to focus on offense more. But with Middleton finally healthy and Damian Lillard's arrival, "The Greek Freak" will have another great defensive season that could propel him as another top-tier fantasy player.

2 - DeAndre Ayton

DeAndre Ayton was projected to be a Top 40 player last season, but had a really underwhelming campaign with the Phoenix Suns. It didn't help that Ayton's relationship with then-head coach Monty Williams was on the rocks. His performance on the court was affected as he finished just inside the Top 70 in fantasy basketball.

It's a different story this season for Ayton, who was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the Damian Lillard deal. Ayton might just have the best year of his NBA career on Year 6. He will be focal point of the Blazers' offense since there would be growing pains for Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

3 - John Collins

John Collins used to be a fantasy basketball monster and was at one point a first-round player a few years ago. Collins' production has fallen off for the Atlanta Hawks, especially after the acquisition of Dejounte Murray last summer. His touchers became limited, which meant limited production on both sides of the floor.

The Hawks also had a glut of talented big men in Okenya Okungwu and Clint Capela. Collins gets a fresh start this season with the Utah Jazz and could have a bounce-back campaign. He'll fit alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, while also being capable of playing with Kelly Olynyk and Simone Fontecchio.

4 - Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes had a down year after winning the Rookie of the Year in 2022. Barnes struggled with his shot and was outplayed by Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. With a new head coach Darko Rajakovic and Fred VanVleet gone, Barnes could share playmaking duties with Dennis Schroder.

The Toronto Raptors are also potential sellers at the NBA trade deadline, with Siakam and Anunoby as targets. If those two get traded, Barnes will have free reign to take over the team's offense later in the season and could finish in the Top 40 of fantasy basketball.

5 - Ben Simmons

Some fantasy basketball players are probably sick and tired of this, but Ben Simmons could be in line for a comeback season. The same thing was said last season, but Simmons was a shell of his former self and was shut down two months before the NBA season ended.

However, it should be noted that Simmons is coming off back surgery and it usually takes more than a year to get back into playing shape. An example is Michael Porter Jr., who had to wait for a year to become an effective player for the Denver Nuggets and he was simply great last season.

