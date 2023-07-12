Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League 2023 (July 12, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks face each other in Las Vegas on Wednesday in their third game in the NBA Summer League. The tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST.

The Warriors have a young and inexperienced roster and have lost both games in Las Vegas so far (0-2). On the other hand, the Mavs lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (91-80) and defeated the Philadelphia 76ers (111-103) en route to a 1-1 record in the NBA Summer League.

Prediction: Given how both teams have played in the NBA Summer League, we will pick Dallas to win this evening. The Mavs have a better team, and with Jaden Hardy leading the way, we expect them to emerge victorious.

On the contrary, the Warriors have played poor basketball in the California Classic and Las Vegas NBA Summer League and have won only once in their four games.

Players to watch: Lester Quinones (Warriors) and Jaden Hardy (Mavs)

Lester Quinones went for a game-high 26 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, but the Warriors lost again (94-86). The young guard shot 47.1% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, being Golden State's best player for another Summer League game.

"Ultimate confidence right now," Quinones, who is averaging 22.0 points and 3.0 assists on 48% from the field and 47% from three in four NBA Summer League games, told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth during an in-game interview.

"I’m just trying to lead these guys, go out here and get this win today. We’re making a lot of great plays. Sometimes you’re sacrificing your shot for someone else’s better shot, and I feel like that’s how we’ve been hooping today and I love it," Quinones said.

Golden State views Lester Quinones as a candidate for one of the three two-way contracts and has extended a qualifying offer to him. Hence, they have the rights to match any offer he signs.

On the contrary, Jaden Hardy has been unstoppable for the Mavericks, averaging 24.0 points per game. Against Philadelphia, he posted 24 points, six rebounds and five assists and will look to continue that way vs the Warriors.

"My focus going into Summer League is just trying to play the right way," Hardy said after the win over the Sixers.

"Obviously playing my game, but still trying to play the right way, make the right plays as if I were playing with — if Luka [Doncic] or Kyrie [Irving] was out there. ... Just trying to make the smart play," he added.

Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Dereck Lively II 2 C 7-1 234 lbs FEB 12, 2004 19 R Duke Draft Rights Traded From OKC On 07/06/23 Jaden Hardy 3 G 6-4 198 lbs JUL 05, 2002 21 1 NBA G League Ignite Draft Rights Traded From SAC On 06/24/22 A.J. Lawson 9 G 6-6 185 lbs JUL 15, 2000 22 1 South Carolina Signed On 12/26/22 Mike Miles Jr. 14 G 6-2 205 lbs AUG 24, 2002 20 R TCU Jordan Walker 16 G 5-11 170 lbs AUG 11, 1999 23 R UAB Olivier-Maxence Prosper 18 F 6-8 215 lbs JUL 03, 2002 21 R Marquette Draft Rights Traded From SAC On 07/06/23 McKinley Wright IV 23 G 5-11 192 lbs OCT 25, 1998 24 2 Colorado Signed On 08/12/22 Taze Moore 26 G 6-5 195 lbs JUN 29, 1998 25 R Houston Brandon Randolph 27 G 6-6 190 lbs SEP 02, 1997 25 R Arizona Myles Burns 28 F 6-6 210 lbs FEB 12, 2000 23 R Mississippi Chandler Vaudrin 29 G 6-7 210 lbs JUN 26, 1997 26 R Winthrop Chris Silva 30 F 6-8 234 lbs SEP 19, 1996 26 4 South Carolina Nike Sibande 31 G 6-4 185 lbs JUN 06, 1999 24 R Pittsburgh Marcus Bingham Jr. 34 F 7-0 230 lbs JUL 14, 2000 22 R Michigan State Braxton Key 36 F 6-8 225 lbs FEB 14, 1997 26 2 Virginia Kaodirichi Akobundo-Ehiogu 37 F 6-10 210 lbs OCT 07, 1999 23 R Memphis

Golden State Warriors NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Brandin Podziemski 2 G 6-4 203 lbs FEB 25, 2003 20 R Santa Clara #19 Pick In 2023 Draft Reggie Perry 12 C 6-9 266 lbs MAR 21, 2000 23 2 Changwon LG Sakers (Korea) Gui Santos 15 F 6-7 218 lbs JUN 22, 2002 21 R Minas Mikael Jantunen 18 F 6-8 225 lbs APR 20, 2000 23 R Utah Gabe Kalscheur 21 G 6-4 196 lbs JUN 10, 1999 24 R Iowa State Lester Quinones 25 G 6-5 205 lbs NOV 16, 2000 22 R Memphis Signed On 07/05/22 Javan Johnson 31 F 6-6 192 lbs JAN 05, 1999 24 R DePaul Trayce Jackson-Davis 32 F-C 6-9 245 lbs FEB 22, 2000 23 R Indiana Draft Rights Traded From WAS On 06/23/23 Adam Seiko 33 G 6-2 201 lbs FEB 27, 1998 25 R San Diego State Jayce Johnson 36 C 6-10 240 lbs AUG 01, 1997 25 R Marquette Kendric Davis 37 G 5-11 184 lbs MAY 14, 1999 24 R Memphis Craig Sword 38 G 6-3 202 lbs JAN 16, 1994 29 1 Mississippi State Yuri Collins 41 G 5-11 195 lbs MAR 07, 2001 22 R Saint Louis Isiaha Mike 44 F 6-7 209 lbs AUG 11, 1997 25 R SMU Adam Kunkel 55 G 6-3 176 lbs DEC 09, 1999 23 R Xavier

Dallas Mavericks focus on helping Jaden Hardy elevate his game

Jaden Hardy has been Dallas' best player in the NBA Summer League so far, and the team is focused on helping him develop his game on both ends and become a better player.

"Hardy's going to get his 18 to 20 shots. 15 to 16 have to be good looks. Everyone knows he's gonna be the No. 1 player in our offense, but you have to be able to make the short roll pass to the big," Dallas head coach Jared Dudley said.

"You have to make the skip pass to AJ [Lawson] in the corner. And for [Hardy], he can get by the first guy. It's seeing that low man, the guy in the corner, and reading that. ... His confidence and his array of shot-making abilities are elite," Dudley added.

For his part, Jaden Hardy is motivated to work on his game and get better but also wants to lead the Mavs to winning results in the NBA Summer League this year.

"I feel more seasoned," Hardy said.

"I feel like I had a good summer league debut last year, but we didn't get to win. We didn't win last year, but that's my main goal this year is to get wins, you know? And I feel like going into what I know now versus from last year going into summer league, I for sure feel like I'm more prepared — more seasoned," he added.

