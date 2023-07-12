Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League 2023 (July 12, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks face each other in Las Vegas on Wednesday in their third game in the NBA Summer League. The tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST.
The Warriors have a young and inexperienced roster and have lost both games in Las Vegas so far (0-2). On the other hand, the Mavs lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (91-80) and defeated the Philadelphia 76ers (111-103) en route to a 1-1 record in the NBA Summer League.
Prediction: Given how both teams have played in the NBA Summer League, we will pick Dallas to win this evening. The Mavs have a better team, and with Jaden Hardy leading the way, we expect them to emerge victorious.
On the contrary, the Warriors have played poor basketball in the California Classic and Las Vegas NBA Summer League and have won only once in their four games.
Players to watch: Lester Quinones (Warriors) and Jaden Hardy (Mavs)
Lester Quinones went for a game-high 26 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, but the Warriors lost again (94-86). The young guard shot 47.1% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, being Golden State's best player for another Summer League game.
"Ultimate confidence right now," Quinones, who is averaging 22.0 points and 3.0 assists on 48% from the field and 47% from three in four NBA Summer League games, told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth during an in-game interview.
"I’m just trying to lead these guys, go out here and get this win today. We’re making a lot of great plays. Sometimes you’re sacrificing your shot for someone else’s better shot, and I feel like that’s how we’ve been hooping today and I love it," Quinones said.
Golden State views Lester Quinones as a candidate for one of the three two-way contracts and has extended a qualifying offer to him. Hence, they have the rights to match any offer he signs.
On the contrary, Jaden Hardy has been unstoppable for the Mavericks, averaging 24.0 points per game. Against Philadelphia, he posted 24 points, six rebounds and five assists and will look to continue that way vs the Warriors.
"My focus going into Summer League is just trying to play the right way," Hardy said after the win over the Sixers.
"Obviously playing my game, but still trying to play the right way, make the right plays as if I were playing with — if Luka [Doncic] or Kyrie [Irving] was out there. ... Just trying to make the smart play," he added.
Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League roster
Golden State Warriors NBA Summer League roster
Dallas Mavericks focus on helping Jaden Hardy elevate his game
Jaden Hardy has been Dallas' best player in the NBA Summer League so far, and the team is focused on helping him develop his game on both ends and become a better player.
"Hardy's going to get his 18 to 20 shots. 15 to 16 have to be good looks. Everyone knows he's gonna be the No. 1 player in our offense, but you have to be able to make the short roll pass to the big," Dallas head coach Jared Dudley said.
"You have to make the skip pass to AJ [Lawson] in the corner. And for [Hardy], he can get by the first guy. It's seeing that low man, the guy in the corner, and reading that. ... His confidence and his array of shot-making abilities are elite," Dudley added.
For his part, Jaden Hardy is motivated to work on his game and get better but also wants to lead the Mavs to winning results in the NBA Summer League this year.
"I feel more seasoned," Hardy said.
"I feel like I had a good summer league debut last year, but we didn't get to win. We didn't win last year, but that's my main goal this year is to get wins, you know? And I feel like going into what I know now versus from last year going into summer league, I for sure feel like I'm more prepared — more seasoned," he added.
Who will win tonight? Let us know in the comments section below!
Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use! Shocking names ahead!