Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League 2023 (July 12, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jul 12, 2023 13:39 GMT
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Jaden Hardy is seen during an NBA Summer League game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks face each other in Las Vegas on Wednesday in their third game in the NBA Summer League. The tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST.

The Warriors have a young and inexperienced roster and have lost both games in Las Vegas so far (0-2). On the other hand, the Mavs lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (91-80) and defeated the Philadelphia 76ers (111-103) en route to a 1-1 record in the NBA Summer League.

Prediction: Given how both teams have played in the NBA Summer League, we will pick Dallas to win this evening. The Mavs have a better team, and with Jaden Hardy leading the way, we expect them to emerge victorious.

On the contrary, the Warriors have played poor basketball in the California Classic and Las Vegas NBA Summer League and have won only once in their four games.

Players to watch: Lester Quinones (Warriors) and Jaden Hardy (Mavs)

Lakers Warriors Basketball
Lester Quinones went for a game-high 26 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, but the Warriors lost again (94-86). The young guard shot 47.1% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, being Golden State's best player for another Summer League game.

"Ultimate confidence right now," Quinones, who is averaging 22.0 points and 3.0 assists on 48% from the field and 47% from three in four NBA Summer League games, told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth during an in-game interview.

"I’m just trying to lead these guys, go out here and get this win today. We’re making a lot of great plays. Sometimes you’re sacrificing your shot for someone else’s better shot, and I feel like that’s how we’ve been hooping today and I love it," Quinones said.

Golden State views Lester Quinones as a candidate for one of the three two-way contracts and has extended a qualifying offer to him. Hence, they have the rights to match any offer he signs.

On the contrary, Jaden Hardy has been unstoppable for the Mavericks, averaging 24.0 points per game. Against Philadelphia, he posted 24 points, six rebounds and five assists and will look to continue that way vs the Warriors.

"My focus going into Summer League is just trying to play the right way," Hardy said after the win over the Sixers.
"Obviously playing my game, but still trying to play the right way, make the right plays as if I were playing with — if Luka [Doncic] or Kyrie [Irving] was out there. ... Just trying to make the smart play," he added.

Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Dereck Lively II2C7-1234 lbsFEB 12, 200419RDukeDraft Rights Traded From OKC On 07/06/23
Jaden Hardy3G6-4198 lbsJUL 05, 2002211NBA G League IgniteDraft Rights Traded From SAC On 06/24/22
A.J. Lawson9G6-6185 lbsJUL 15, 2000221South CarolinaSigned On 12/26/22
Mike Miles Jr.14G6-2205 lbsAUG 24, 200220RTCU
Jordan Walker16G5-11170 lbsAUG 11, 199923RUAB
Olivier-Maxence Prosper18F6-8215 lbsJUL 03, 200221RMarquetteDraft Rights Traded From SAC On 07/06/23
McKinley Wright IV23G5-11192 lbsOCT 25, 1998242ColoradoSigned On 08/12/22
Taze Moore26G6-5195 lbsJUN 29, 199825RHouston
Brandon Randolph27G6-6190 lbsSEP 02, 199725RArizona
Myles Burns28F6-6210 lbsFEB 12, 200023RMississippi
Chandler Vaudrin29G6-7210 lbsJUN 26, 199726RWinthrop
Chris Silva30F6-8234 lbsSEP 19, 1996264South Carolina
Nike Sibande31G6-4185 lbsJUN 06, 199924RPittsburgh
Marcus Bingham Jr.34F7-0230 lbsJUL 14, 200022RMichigan State
Braxton Key36F6-8225 lbsFEB 14, 1997262Virginia
Kaodirichi Akobundo-Ehiogu37F6-10210 lbsOCT 07, 199923RMemphis

Golden State Warriors NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Brandin Podziemski2G6-4203 lbsFEB 25, 200320RSanta Clara#19 Pick In 2023 Draft
Reggie Perry12C6-9266 lbsMAR 21, 2000232Changwon LG Sakers (Korea)
Gui Santos15F6-7218 lbsJUN 22, 200221RMinas
Mikael Jantunen18F6-8225 lbsAPR 20, 200023RUtah
Gabe Kalscheur21G6-4196 lbsJUN 10, 199924RIowa State
Lester Quinones25G6-5205 lbsNOV 16, 200022RMemphisSigned On 07/05/22
Javan Johnson31F6-6192 lbsJAN 05, 199924RDePaul
Trayce Jackson-Davis32F-C6-9245 lbsFEB 22, 200023RIndianaDraft Rights Traded From WAS On 06/23/23
Adam Seiko33G6-2201 lbsFEB 27, 199825RSan Diego State
Jayce Johnson36C6-10240 lbsAUG 01, 199725RMarquette
Kendric Davis37G5-11184 lbsMAY 14, 199924RMemphis
Craig Sword38G6-3202 lbsJAN 16, 1994291Mississippi State
Yuri Collins41G5-11195 lbsMAR 07, 200122RSaint Louis
Isiaha Mike44F6-7209 lbsAUG 11, 199725RSMU
Adam Kunkel55G6-3176 lbsDEC 09, 199923RXavier

Dallas Mavericks focus on helping Jaden Hardy elevate his game

Jaden Hardy has been Dallas' best player in the NBA Summer League so far, and the team is focused on helping him develop his game on both ends and become a better player.

"Hardy's going to get his 18 to 20 shots. 15 to 16 have to be good looks. Everyone knows he's gonna be the No. 1 player in our offense, but you have to be able to make the short roll pass to the big," Dallas head coach Jared Dudley said.
"You have to make the skip pass to AJ [Lawson] in the corner. And for [Hardy], he can get by the first guy. It's seeing that low man, the guy in the corner, and reading that. ... His confidence and his array of shot-making abilities are elite," Dudley added.

For his part, Jaden Hardy is motivated to work on his game and get better but also wants to lead the Mavs to winning results in the NBA Summer League this year.

"I feel more seasoned," Hardy said.
"I feel like I had a good summer league debut last year, but we didn't get to win. We didn't win last year, but that's my main goal this year is to get wins, you know? And I feel like going into what I know now versus from last year going into summer league, I for sure feel like I'm more prepared — more seasoned," he added.

Who will win tonight? Let us know in the comments section below!

