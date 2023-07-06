Mavericks Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

The Dallas Mavericks announced their roster for the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas (July 7-17).

Here's a look at their players, coaches, schedule and more:

Mavericks Summer League roster 2023: Players

9 AJ Lawson 36 Braxton Key 30 Chris Silva 27 Brandon Randolph 34 Marcus Bingham Jr. 2 Dereck Lively 14 Mike Miles Jr. 23 McKinley Wright IV 28 Myles Burns 31 Nike Sibande 37 Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu 16 Jordan Walker 26 Taze Moore 29 Chandler Vaudrin 34 Marcus Bingham Jr. 3 Jaden Hardy 34 Marcus Bingham Jr.

A player to focus on is Jaden Hardy. Hardy is coming off a standout rookie season with Dallas. He came on strong once he found his place in the rotation during the second half of the season, averaging 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in his final 16 games. Hardy is also the first Mavericks rookie to score 20-or-more points in each of his first three career starts.

Another player to watch is AJ Lawson. This is AJ Lawson’s second appearance at Summer League with Dallas. Lawson was a standout alongside Hardy in Las Vegas last year, earning him a couple of two-way contracts, first with the Minnesota Timberwolves, then with the Mavericks. He averaged 3.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in 14 appearances with Dallas during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Mckinley Wright IV, a former Team USA guard, returns to Las Vegas after seeing his second season of NBA action. Wright earned a two-way contract after a good showing at Summer League with the Mavericks last year. He quietly put together a strong season in Dallas that saw him average 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and a controlled on-court demeanor in 27 appearances.

Mavericks Summer League roster 2023: Coaches

Jared Dudley transitioned from an assistant coach to head coach during Summer League last year. He will coach the team in the Summer League for a second straight year and is joined on the bench by Darrell Armstrong, Leandre Bley, Tyson Chandler, Pete Crawford, George Galanopoulos, Max Hooper, Shannan Lum, AJ Meyer, Jordan Sears, God Shammgod, Corey Wheeler, and Steve Zamarripa.

Mavericks Summer League roster 2023: Schedule

July 8 vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 10 vs Philadelphia 76ers July 12 vs Philadelphia 76ers July 14 vs Indiana Pacers

Games will be played at the Cox Pavilion and Thomas and Mack Center at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and will be televised by NBA TV and ESPN.

This will be the Mavericks’ 17th summer in Las Vegas, and the team will tip off the competition against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, July 8 at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Following the opener against the Thunder, Dallas will face the Philadelphia 76ers (July 10), the Golden State Warriors (July 12) and the Indiana Pacers (July 14) before the date, time and opponent of the fifth game is determined.

The NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 is an 11-day event that will take place from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. It will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each aired live on ESPN Networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the NBA App or ESPN App.

After each team plays four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and participate in the semifinals on Sunday, July 16. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 17 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN. The four playoff teams will be determined by winning percentage in each team’s first four games, with tiebreak criteria available here.

The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 15 or Sunday, July 16.

