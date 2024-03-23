Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 22)

The Indiana Pacers came to the Chase Center to beat the Golden State Warriors 123-111. Tyrese Haliburton had a huge game for the Pacers, finishing with 26 points, two rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and three blocks. Pascal Siakam added 25 points, 16 rebounds and six assists.

Golden State had an off night shooting the ball although they played great defense for the majority of the game. They won the first half and the fourth quarter, but the Pacers' incredible 36-21 third quarter was enough to get the momentum and the victory.

It was also the Pacers' fifth straight win at Chase Center, which means the Warriors have not defeated Indiana at home since they moved to San Francisco. Their last win against the Pacers at home happened on March 21, 2019, when they were still playing at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Top 5 viral moments from Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors game

#5 - Chris Paul gets thrown out with less than 10 seconds left in the game

It was a frustrating night for the Golden State Warriors, especially in the fourth quarter. The Warriors tried to mount a comeback and trimmed a 17-point lead to just seven points with less than four minutes left in the third quarter.

The game was very physical and the referees let the players play on for the majority of the final period. Chris Paul was very frustrated with the lack of calls and was called for a technical foul with less than a minute remaining.

Paul was still yapping a Tony Brothers with 10 seconds left, so he got called for a second technical foul and was tossed.

#4 - Klay Thompson does the 'Shimmy'

Klay Thompson was feeling it early in the second quarter, hitting a 3-point shot two minutes into the period. Thompson celebrated the shot by doing the "Shimmy" as the Golden State Warriors led the game 48-41.

It would have been better if the Warriors' won the contest, but at least Thompson is back to having fun. However, some Warriors fans might use Klay's "Shimmy" as a scapegoat for why the team lost to the Indiana Pacers tonight.

#3 - Jonathan Kuminga alley-oop poster slam on Myles Turner

Jonathan Kuminga had an off night against the Indiana Pacers, going 4-for-17 from the field to finish with just 11 points. He did have eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, so it wasn't a very terrible performance.

Kuminga also had a poster alley-oop slam on Myles Turner late in the fourth quarter. He caught a pass from Draymond Green and hammered it home to cut the deficit to nine points. However, the Golden State Warriors failed to capitalize on the momentum generated from the poster.

#2 - Tyrese Haliburton sinks shots beyond the arc to end 2nd and 3rd quarters

Tyrese Haliburton has an unorthodox shot, but it does not prevent him from being a good shooter. His quick release makes it hard to block, which was the case at the end of the second and third quarters. He had six points in two shots, a difference-maker in what was a close game in the fourth quarter.

Here's the shot to end the first half:

Haliburton didn't beat the buzzer in the third quarter, but his high-arching shot was a backbreaker:

#1 - Myles Turner breaks Pacers franchise record for blocks

Myles Turner became the all-time leading shot blocker in Indiana Pacers franchise history in the third quarter. Turner recorded his 1,246th block to break Jermaine O'Neal's record. O'Neal even had a recorded message for Turner, who has been with Indiana since 2015.

Turner blocked Jonathan Kuminga to break the record. It was a typical Turner block, coming from the weak side to pin the ball on the backboard. He's averaging 1.8 blocks per game this season and had five against the Golden State Warriors.

