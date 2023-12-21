Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | Dec. 21, 2023

The Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies is one of eight NBA games scheduled for Thursday. It's the first matchup of the season between the two teams. Let's look at the preview for the Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies game, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips.

Indiana was back in the win column on Wednesday with a huge 144-113 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Memphis, meanwhile, is coming off a 115-113 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, with Ja Morant hitting a game-winning floater at the buzzer.

Thursday's matchup is the 55th regular-season game between the Pacers and Grizzlies. The Pacers are ahead 32-22 in their all-time head-to-head matchup. It has been an even matchup since Oct. 17, 2018, with both teams winning five times in the last 10 games.

Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies is scheduled for Thursday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports SouthEast-Memphis.

Moneyline: Pacers (+147) vs Grizzlies (-172)

Spread: Pacers +4.5 (-111) vs Grizzlies -4.5 (-111)

Total (O/U): Pacers -111 (o247.5) vs Grizzlies -111 (u247.5)

Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Indiana Pacers have struggled since losing the NBA In-Season Tournament Final to the LA Lakers. The Pacers are just 2-3 in that span, with losses to the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves. They are 14-12 and eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies looked different with Ja Morant on the court. Morant willed the Grizzlies to a win over the New Orleans Pelicans to improve to 7-19 for the season. The Grizzlies will likely take a bit of time to gel together before making a push for a playoff spot.

Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups

The Indiana Pacers were without Andrew Nembhard in their game against the Charlotte Hornets. He will possibly miss another game, so coach Rick Carlisle will use this starting lineup:

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Bruce Brown Jr. | F - Buddy Hield | F - Obi Toppin | C - Myles Turner

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies continue to be marred by injuries, with five players likely out on Thursday. Coach Taylor Jenkins is expected to use the following starting lineup:

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Vince Williams Jr. | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Bismack Biyombo

Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Ja Morant is favored to go over 28.5 points against the Pacers. Morant had 34 points in his first game of the season, which was away from home. With Thursday's game being at the FedEx Forum, Morant would want to put on a show for the home fans.

Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 24.5 points, which is slightly below his season average of 24.7 points per game. Haliburton is favored to go over even though he has not scored 25 or more points in his last five games.

Haliburton is also favored to go over 11.5 assists, as he's averaging 12.0 assists per game this season. The Pacers star has only registered at least 12 assists in two of his last five contests.

Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Indiana Pacers are the underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies despite having a better overall season. Ja Morant's return has boosted Memphis' chances of making a run and starting a winning streak.

However, oddsmakers are predicting the Pacers to get the win and cover the spread. It should also be noted that the total has gone over in 14 of the Pacers' last 20 games.

