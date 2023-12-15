Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 15, 2023

There are eight games on the NBA schedule for Friday, including the Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards. It's the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Pacers getting an opening-night win at home. Let's look at the preview of Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards, including the prediction and betting tips.

The Wizards could be in trouble, as the Pacers are likely taking out their frustrations on them following the events in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 64 points on Indiana followed by the "game ball" incident that took over social media.

Friday's game is the 193rd regular-season meeting between the Wizards and Pacers. Indiana is ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 106-86, but the series has been split in the last 10 games.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards is scheduled for Friday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Indiana and Monumental Sports Network.

Moneyline: Pacers (-335) vs Wizards (+280)

Spread: Pacers -9 (-105) vs Wizards +9 (-115)

Total (O/U): Pacers -108 (o258.5) vs Wizards -112 (u258.5)

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards preview

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a 140-126 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Pacers dropped to a record of 13-9, which is good for fifth in the Eastern Conference, and have won six of their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards are on a six-game losing streak and are one of the worst teams in the league this season. They have lost by at least 20 points in their last three games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards predicted lineups

There are two injured players listed as out for the Indiana Pacers for Friday's game in the capital – Andrew Nembhard and Jalen Smith. Coach Rick Carlisle is expected to use a starting five consisting of Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Bruce Brown Jr., Obi Toppin and Myles Turner.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have six injured players, including Jordan Poole, who is questionable. If Poole won't suit up against the Pacers, coach Wes Unseld Jr. could deploy a starting lineup of Tyus Jones, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton is favored to go over 27.5 points against the Washington Wizards despite his recent performances. Haliburton is averaging 26.1 points per game this season but has not scored at least 28 points in his last four games.

Kyle Kuzma has an over/under of 24.5 points, which is slightly above his season average of 23.0 points per game. Kuzma is favored to go over 24.5 points despite not scoring more than 22 points in three of his last four contests.

Myles Turner is heavily favored to go over 1.5 blocks, averaging 2.1 blocks per game this season and blocking at least two shots in his last three games.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards prediction

The Washington Wizards are the heavy underdogs against the Indiana Pacers despite playing at home. The Wizards are a terrible team compared to the Pacers, so it might be better to bet on the spread and player props.

Oddsmakers are picking the Pacers to get the victory and the Wizards to cover the spread. Despite the Pacers' league-leading offense, the total is predicted to go under.

