Is there any NBA Summer League match tonight (4th July 2023)? Full schedule and fixtures explored

With NBA Summer League kicking off this week, many are wondering whether the league will hold games on July 4th, 2023. After an action-packed night of games on July 3rd, fans are eager to see the league's best young talent in the league compete.

Unfortunately for fans, there are no games on July 4th, 2023 given that the 4th of July is a holiday in the United States. As a result, players, coaches, staff members, and league officials all have the day off in observance of the holiday.

Things will then pick up again on July 5th, with the Salt Lake City NBA Summer League and the California Classic NBA Summer League both holding games. In the California Classic, the Golden State Warriors will play the Charlotte Hornets, while Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the LA Lakers.

In addition, the Miami Heat will play the Sacramento Kings, rounding out the schedule for the remainder of the California Classic.

In Salt Lake City, the Memphis Grizzlies and OKC Thunder will face off, while the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz square off with one another. Fans will then get an extra day of Salt Lake City Summer League action on July 6th with the OKC Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers playing and the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz playing.

2022 NBA Summer League - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

Looking ahead at the Las Vegas NBA Summer League schedule

After the completion of the California Classic and the Salt Lake City Summer Leagues, teams will then head to Las Vegas for a week of action. Beginning on July 7th, and running through July 14th, players will compete in a week of competition before being seeded for the Summer League playoffs.

Then, beginning on July 15th, teams will compete in one-off elimination-style games reminiscent of the NCAA March Madness Tournament. After playing single-elimination games on the 15th, teams will then compete in the semifinals the following day, giving little time for recovery or game planning.

2022 NBA Summer League - New York Knicks v Portland Trail Blazers

(Suggested Reading: Full Summer League schedule)

On the 17th of July, the Summer League Championships will take place, with the focus of the NBA community then shifting to the FIBA World Cup.

The event, which will see numerous NBA players compete for their home countries in a highly anticipated event, begins on August 25th, and runs through September 10th.

In the absence of basketball, fans seem to be taking the opportunity to catch up on highlights from the first day of Summer League action.

Poll : 0 votes