LeBron James & JJ Redick podcast episode 1 highlights: 5 major talking points explored

LeBron James and JJ Redick shocked the basketball world on Monday when they announced their podcast collaboration called "Mind the Game." It's a new show dedicated to discussing plays, diving into the Xs and Os and the complicated nature of the game.

One of the qualities of "The King" is his high basketball IQ, quite possibly his greatest asset. Redick also has the same quality based on how he played the game and how insightful his takes are on ESPN, as well as his "Old Man and the Three" podcast.

This will be James' first full-time gig as a host, previously making appearances in "The Shop" produced by UNINTERRUPTED. "Mind the Game" debuted on several platforms on Tuesday morning with the first episode titled "What Makes a Great Basketball Player?"

Top 5 highlights of the first episode of LeBron James and JJ Redick's podcast

#5 - JJ Redick would make an excellent NBA head coach

The pilot episode of "Mind the Game" started with JJ Redick explaining plays such as Thumb Down, Horns Chest and Floppy. Redick showed viewers how the Xs and Os of the three plays work, complete with a marker and a clipboard.

It's a fresh take on the game in podcast format that would surely be a fun watch for real basketball enthusiasts. It also encapsulated Redick's possible future as a head coach in the league. He already dipped his toes into coaching by getting interviewed by the Toronto Raptors last season.

#4 - LeBron James values IQ over talent in winning a championship

One of the players LeBron James praised in the episode was Jayson Tatum, who called an elite talent for making several conference finals at a young age. However, James pointed out that basketball IQ trumps talent when it comes to winning championships.

"The King" cited himself and Rajon Rondo as the catalyst for their title in 2020 inside the NBA bubble. He thought that the Golden State Warriors' experience, plus Steph Curry and Draymond Green's collective basketball knowledge beat the Boston Celtics.

James also praised Nikola Jokic and mentioned him along with himself and Michael Jordan. He has a unique perspective and it showed throughout the episode. Not only will the podcast be popular among fans, but it could also be a an eye-opener for a lot of players in the league.

#3 - "The King" loves Steph Curry and Allen Iverson

LeBron James has previously admitted his love for Steph Curry on "The Shop" a few years ago. James reiterated it on the first episode of "Mind the Game." He even credited the Golden State Warriors superstar for changing the game and reinforcing the "no lead is safe" narrative in the NBA.

The four-time MVP also named Curry, along with Allen Iverson, as the two players with the most influence he has seen since he started following basketball. He explained that the two legends inspired a ton of kids who are undersized to love the game.

Curry with his long-range shooting, making tough shots over tall players is an inspiration to a generation. The same can be said for Iverson, who defied everything thrown at him at a time wherein bigs dominated the league. AI's influence also stands out to this day from cornrows, fashion, jewelry and more.

#2 - How to become a great basketball player?

The title of the first episode of "What Makes a Great Basketball Player?" LeBron James is definitely a great basketball player, maybe the greatest. He had the size, skill and talent to accomplish everything he set out to do in the NBA and more. But what makes a great player, according to "The King."

Knowing the history of the game, that's his main answer. James pointed out that to be a great player, someone needs to know the history of the game. It's a blessing for these players to do something they love for a living, but it's important to know who paved the way for them.

The four-time champion added discipline, "sacrificing" loved ones and having real love for the game to become the greatest. Some players could get in the league, but only a handful end up being great.

#1 - LeBron James' basketball IQ might be underrated

One of the main reasons why LeBron James is the greatest of all time for some fans is because of his basketball IQ. It has been overly stated since he came into the league, but the perspective he gave during the first episode of "Mind the Game" is just mind-blowing.

James is a literal basketball savant from the game's history to Xs and Os of the game to almost every facet of basketball. He only showed a small part of his knowledge in the first episode, which means he has tons more share to with the fans.

"The King" and JJ Redick might have struck gold with their format, opening up the game for those who want to learn more. It's not a typical basketball podcast, which makes it intriguing and every episode is a much-watch. "Mind the Game" is going to be a big hit and is expected to release new episodes weekly.

