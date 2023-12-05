LeBron James vs Kevin Durant stats: How have 2 NBA legends fared against each other since 2007

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have cemented their legacy through their career achievements and by giving NBA fans witness to one of the greatest rivalries in the league’s history.

While LeBron is a physical specimen and one of the greatest basketball minds in the league, Durant is pure talent, mostly in scoring. The Lakers star is a better finisher in paint and passing, and KD is a living masterclass in scoring.

Every time they meet, these two greats capitalize on their greatness. When in their physical prime, they had the caliber to change the game’s fate singlehandedly.

KD and James not only achieved greatness against other teams but, above all, achieved more when they met head-to-head and pushed each other to an unseen pinnacle.

They are meeting again in an elimination game that has got the NBA world talking. LA Lakers, led by James, is going against Durant-led Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Before their matchup, here is a deeper comparison of their head-to-head stat sheet since 2007.

LeBron James vs Kevin Durant stats against each other since 2007

LeBron and Durant have faced each other 37 times in their careers so far, including the regular season and playoffs. While LeBron has won 22 of these games compared to KD’s 15, Durant has won more important games. Of these 37 games they played, they met 14 times in the postseason, and Durant won nine.

In those 37 games they played against each other, LeBron averaged 29.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.8 steals. Conversely, Durant has averaged 30.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 4.3 apg and 1.2 spg in his games against LeBron.

Durant is a pure scorer, whereas LeBron is more of a complete player. This also shows in their stat against each other. KD has outscored LeBron in 20 of those 37 games. However, his record in passing, rebounding and steals outshines Durant’s in most of those games.

Durant’s best score in these 37 games against LeBron has been 43 points in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals. LeBron’s highest score has been 51 points, which he had in Game 1 of the same finals. It is apparent that both the stars have brought out their best game when the stake has been the highest.

In the postseason record, Durant has a better record against the Lakers star. The Suns and the Lakers stars have played 14 games against each other and Durant leads the contest result by 9-5.

In terms of individual games, however, LeBron has been better than KD in all three major areas. LeBron has averaged 31.9 ppg, 10.4 rpg and 9.1 apg in 14 games, whereas KD has averaged 31.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg and 4.9 apg.

Durant averaged 38.5 ppg against LeBron this season. On the other hand, the 38-year-old averaged 26.5 ppg.

Their NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals would be an exciting opportunity for NBA fans to witness two great stars take down one another and win it all in Las Vegas in the final.