List of Victor Wembanyama NBA records so far (November 2)

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs continued to live up to the hype with an amazing performance on Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns. Wembanyama led the Spurs to another win over the Suns just two days after stealing a victory in Phoenix.

The 19-year-old prospect finished with 38 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He shot 15-for-26, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. He also went 5-for-6 from the charity stripe, putting together the best game of his career so far.

The Spurs have now won two straight games against the Suns. They staged a comeback on Tuesday night to get the shocking 115-114 win. They were much better on Thursday night as San Antonio led for much of the night before holding off a Phoenix fury to earn the 132-121 victory.

3 records achieved by Victor Wembanyama five games into his NBA career

Victor Wembanyama is already making history after his first five games in the NBA. There was a lot of hype and pressure on Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, but it seems like they are already passing the test early in the season.

On that note, here are three records accomplished by Wembanyama just five games into his NBA career.

#1 - First teenager in Spurs history to score 20 points in a half

According to ESPN, Victor Wembanyama is the first teenager in San Antonio Spurs franchise history to score 20 points in a half. Wembanyama achieved the feat in the first half against the Phoenix Suns.

The No. 1 overall pick of this year's NBA draft finished the first half with 20 points, five rebounds and two assists. The Spurs had a 75-55 lead over the Suns at that point, but it took another great half from Wembanyama to prevent a San Antonio collapse.

#2 - First player since 1992 to score 100 points and 10 blocks in his first 5 games

Victor Wembanyama became the first player since 1992 to have 100 points and 10 blocks in the first five games of his NBA career, as per ESPN Stats & Info. The last player to accomplish the feat was Shaquille O'Neal during his time with the Orlando Magic.

Wembanyama also became just the second rookie in San Antonio Spurs history to score 100 or more points in his first five games. David Robinson scored 115 points in his first five games during the 1989-90 NBA season.

#3 - Third teenager in history to have 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 2+ blocks in a game

Victor Wembanyama joined an elite club on Thursday night after posting 38 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Wembanyama became just the third teenager to score 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 2+ blocks in a game.

The 19-year-old prospect joined LeBron James and Kevin Durant as the only teenagers to ever do it. That's a great group to be included in since James and Durant are two of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

