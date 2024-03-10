Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 10, 2024

The OKC Thunder continue their four-game homestand on Sunday when they welcome the Memphis Grizzlies at the Paycom Center. The Thunder are on a two-game winning streak and will look to maintain their status as the No. 1 team in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are just trying to survive a very trying season filled with injuries. They have been so unfortunate and have a month before the misery campaign ends. It has been quite a dramatic turn for Memphis, who was among the best teams in the league last season.

Sunday's game will be just the second matchup of the season between the Thunder and Grizzlies. Oklahoma City made quick work of the Grizzlies in their first meeting back on Dec. 18. They have one more game against each other next week in Memphis.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder game is on Sunday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Memphis and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+700) vs Thunder (-1100)

Spread: Grizzlies +15 (-110) vs Thunder -15 (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies o218.5 (-110) vs Thunder u218.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder preview

The Grizzlies had their two-game winning streak snapped by the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. They have been playing well recently with four wins in their last 10 games. It might be a tough season overall, but their players have been giving their all despite their underdog status.

Oklahoma City remained atop the Western Conference standings following their win over the Miami Heat. They are 1-0 after the first game of a four-game homestand. They'll face Memphis on Sunday, the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday and the Dallas Mavericks on March 14.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder starting lineups

The Grizzlies might not have enough personnel to play the game on Sunday with 12 players on their injury report. Eight players are out, two players are doubtful and two players are questionable. Head coach Taylor Jenkins might have to resort to a starting five of John Konchar, Jake LaRavia, Vince Williams Jr., Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr.

On the other hand, the Thunder have a completely healthy roster, which shows how unfortunate the Grizzlies are. Mark Daigneault might now show any mercy and start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder betting tips

While it's always safe to bet on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to go over, it might be better to mellow down on Sunday. Bet on SGA to go under since they could blowout the Grizzlies in two quarters and he'll have the rest of the night off.

Jalen Williams can go over as he continues to develop his offensive game this season. Bet on Williams to score at least 19 points and go over 18.5 points against Memphis.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has an over/under of 26.5 points, which is not far-fetched considering how the Grizzlies would rely on him. However, bet on Jackson to go under since the game could be over in an instant and Memphis won't play the former DPOY to avoid any injuries.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Grizzlies on Sunday. It's only logical to bet on the Thunder because they're the best team in the West, while the Grizzlies are filled with G League players and two-way guys.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Thunder will get the win, the Grizzlies will cover the spread and the total will go over.

