Milwaukee Bucks: Top 5 Highest-Paid Players | 2020-21 NBA Season

With Giannis Antetokounmpo finally putting pen to paper and committing his future to the Milwaukee Bucks by signing a five-year supermax extension, the Milwaukee Bucks will now be looking to mount a successful title challenge in the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season. Over the past two seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks have won two thirds of their total games in the regular season, but haven’t been able to recreate the same kind of success in the playoffs.

In this article, we look at the five highest paid players for the Milwaukee Bucks, which includes two of the Bucks’ new signings.

Milwaukee Bucks highest-paid players for the 2020-21 NBA season

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

Last time around, the Milwaukee Bucks lost against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. With the signing of Jrue holiday and some other acquisitions, the Bucks will be looking to go on a more serious run and compete for the championship.

#1 Khris Middleton

In what may come as a surprise, the highest paid player for the Milwaukee Bucks in the upcoming season is two-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton. Middleton arrived at Milwaukee back in July 2013 along with 2 other players in a trade involving the Detroit Pistons and Brandon Jennings, and he recorded a career high of 20.9 ppg in the 2019-20 NBA season.

Complete highlights as Khris Middleton sets a career high 43 points last night!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/z9tUjd3LEw — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 2, 2017

Following the 2018-19 season, Khris Middleton signed a contract extension worth $178 million, which will see him earn around $40.3 million during the 2023-24 season, During the upcoming season, Middleton will earn around $33 million, and is set to drop down to the second position when Giannis Antetokounmpo’s supermax extension kicks in next year.

#2 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Advertisement

For the 2020-21 season, Giannis will earn around $27.5 million, which places him second this list. However, once his supermax extension kicks in, Giannis will become the highest paid Milwaukee Bucks player comfortably, earning about $39.3 million. While his contract is the biggest in NBA history, the Bucks will be glad to have tied down the Greak Freak for five of the best years of his career.

Five biggest contracts in NBA history



1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2020) $228.2M

2. Russell Westbrook (2017) $206.8M

3. Steph Curry (2017) $201.2M

4. Klay Thompson (2019) $189.9M

5. Anthony Davis (2020) $189.9M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 15, 2020

The two-time NBA MVP winner averaged a career high of 29.5 ppg last season and will be looking to lead his team to a successful title challenge this time around. Giannis Antetokounmpo might become the first player ever to earn more than $50 million in a season, which will happen in the 2025-26 NBA season assuming that he decides to stay for the final year of his supermax contract.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has now locked in $335m in career earnings, $445k short of Russell Westbrook for 6th all-time. If he keeps this up, he’ll likely sign a deal in the $300-350m range in his early 30s and smash LeBron’s current $430m record. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 16, 2020

Advertisement

#3 Jrue Holiday

New signee Jrue Holiday has become the third-highest earner on the Milwaukee Bucks roster. For the 2020-21 NBA season, Holiday will earn $26 million, which will increase to $27 million should he decide to extend his current deal. Holiday comes with a huge reputation and is known for his all-round abilities.

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

Apart from being a consistent scorer, Holiday is widely known as being one of the best defenders in the league. Last season, Holiday averaged18.1 ppg for the New Orleans Pelicans in the regular season. With Holiday’s presence, the Milwaukee Bucks look set to finally deliver on the promise that they have tend to show during the regular season.

Advertisement

#4 Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez is coming off a strong season for the Milwaukee Bucks where he averaged 2.4 blocks and 0.7 steals per game. On the offensive front, Lopez averaged 12 points per game and 1.5 assists. Following the 2018-19 NBA season, Lopez had signed a four-year contract extension worth $52 million with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors

For the 2020-21 NBA season, Brook Lopez will earn around $12.6 million, making him the fourth-highest earner in the Milwaukee Bucks roster. This is set to increase to $13.3 million for the 2021-22 season and $13.9 million for the 2022-23 season. Lopez will be looking forward to a season that promises to be the best in recent times for the Milwaukee Bucks.

#5 D.J. Augustin

Veteran point guard D.J. Augustin started the NBA offseason as a free agent but is now the fifth-highest earner in the Milwaukee Bucks roster. The Milwaukee Bucks are his ninth NBA team in an NBA career that began at the Charlotte Bobcats. D.J. Augustin recorded 10.5 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game despite starting only 13 of the 57 games he played in.

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

His three-year contract with the Bucks means that he will earn around $6.6 million during the upcoming NBA season. This will increase to $7 and $7.3 million for the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 NBA seasons, respectively.