Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 11, 2023

One of 13 games on the NBA schedule on Monday is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans. The regular season is back after the conclusion of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament on Saturday with the LA Lakers hoisting up the NBA Cup. On that note, let's look at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans preview, including the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 11.

The Timberwolves are on a six-game winning streak heading into Monday's game. On the other hand, the Pelicans are coming off a disappointing performance in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals. They were blown out by the Lakers, sending them packing out of Las Vegas with a 44-point loss.

It's also the third meeting between the two teams this season, with the Timberwolves winning both matchups on Nov. 8 and 18. Minnesota has also won six of the last 10 games against the Pelicans.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports New Orleans.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+130) vs Pelicans (-150)

Spread: Timberwolves +3.5 (-115) vs Pelicans -3.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o222) vs Pelicans +110 (u222)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off an easy 127-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday. The Timberwolves improved to a league-leading 17-4 record and some analysts are starting to believe that they are legitimate threats to contending teams such as the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans had a lackluster effort against the Lakers on Thursday night in the semifinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Pelicans kept things close in the first half, but LeBron James completely took over the game in the third quarter.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted lineups

Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are both questionable against the New Orleans Pelicans. If Edwards and McDaniels won't play, head coach Chris Finch will likely use a starting five of Mike Conley Jr., Troy Brown Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without Larry Nance Jr. and Matt Ryan. Head coach Willie Green is expected his usual starting lineup consisting of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans betting tips

Zion Williamson is favored to go over 20.5 points on Monday's game. Williamson is averaging 22.2 points per game this season, but has gone under 20.5 points in three of his last five games.

Jonas Valanciunas has an over/under of 10.5 rebounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Valanciunas is favored to go under since he's only averaging 8.8 rebounds per game this season. He has grabbed more than 10.5 rebounds twice in his last five contests.

Herbert Jones is slightly favored to go over 2.5 steals and blocks or stocks. Jones is averaging 3.10 stocks per game this season and has gone over 2.5 stocks in three of his last four games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the underdogs for Monday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Anthony Edwards' potential absence likely gives the Pelicans a better chance at winning although the Timberwolves are still the best team in the NBA.

Oddsmakers are predicting a win for New Orleans, while the Timberwolves should cover the spread. The total could go over even though it has gone under in seven of their last 10 games.

