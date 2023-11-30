Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 30, 2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz is one of nine games scheduled on Thursday night. It's the second meeting of the season between the two teams and their 140th matchup all-time. Let's take a look at the preview for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz, including the prediction and betting tips on Nov. 30.

Minnesota won the first matchup between the two teams on Nov. 4 at the Target Center. Anthony Edwards had a huge game that night, finishing with 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the Timberwolves' 123-95 victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson combined for 28 points off the bench. Lauri Markkanen had 22 points on 20 shots for the Jazz in that game. A fun fact about Thursday's matchup is the Jazz are ahead 90-49 in the all-time matchup.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz is set for Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports North and KJZZ-TV in Utah.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-109) vs Jazz (-109)

Spread: Timberwolves -9.5 (-110) vs Jazz +9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -111 (o224 vs Jazz -111 (u224)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 13-4, which is also the second-best in the entire NBA. The Timberwolves are coming off a tough 106-103 win over the OKC Thunder. They enter Thursday's game on a two-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are sitting 12th in the West standings with an unimpressive record of 6-12. The Jazz have been inconsistent this season. They won back-to-back games against a formidable New Orleans Pelicans team but lost to the lowly Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies in their past four games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz predicted lineups

The Minnesota Timberwolves have four players on their injury report for Thursday's game, including starters Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Head coach Chris Finch will likely use a starting lineup of Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kyle Anderson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz will likely be without their best player, Lauri Markkanen, due to injury. Coach Will Hardy is expected to have a starting unit of Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson, Simone Fontecchio, John Collins and Walker Kessler.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz betting tips

There are no player props for Thursday night's Minnesota Timberwolves-Utah Jazz matchup. You can check out other NBA games to try your luck.

As for the game, the Timberwolves and Jazz have even odds, but the former should be the favorite to win even if they won't have Anthony Edwards, who is doubtful due to a right hip injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves should be favored to get the win over the Utah Jazz. They won their most recent matchup, but it should be noted that the two teams have split their last 10 games evenly.

Oddsmakers predict a win for the Timberwolves, while the Jazz cover the spread. They also expect the total score to go over.

