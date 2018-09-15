Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA 2K19: Best Point Forward Builds

Joseph Catalano
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
172   //    15 Sep 2018, 05:50 IST

The next segment of the best builds in the newly released segment of the NBA 2K dynasty. You can find our suggestion for the best point guard archetypes, best shooting guard archetypes best small forward archetypes, and of course, the best power forward archetypes and of course best centers in the links provided.

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four
2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

The point forward is an archetype that was officially added to the NBA2K games last year in NBA2K18, when that game was first released a point forward was potentially the most overpowered build you could possibly imagine to build in 2K history. Now although they have been brought back down to earth a bit, there are still ways you can make them unstoppable.

3. Pure Point Forward

Player Creation: Height - 6'8, Weight - 208 Pounds, Wingspan - 85 inches

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game One
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game One

A fairly basic choice here, the pure point forward will see you passing the ball with pinpoint accuracy and blowing past defenders with ease.

Keeping him at a height of 6'6 allows your player to use the speed boost ability to power your way through opposing defenders find your way to the hoop and kick it out to your teammates or finish with ease at the rim.

Max speed, acceleration, ball handling, and passing are the key attributes to this build but also having five Hall Of Fame badges is huge in its ability to dominate on the floor. Lob City Passer, Dimer and Flashy Passer will see you hitting up your teammates from anywhere on the court in a range of different ways, so if you've become a fan of Rookie Of The Year, Ben Simmons, then this is the build to follow suit, have fun and get wins.

