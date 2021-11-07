NBA 2K22 ratings update: The flagship game receives new ratings for players as per their early performances in the 2021-22 NBA season

NBA 2K22 earlier today received its first player ratings upgrade in response to performances in the ongoing 2021-22 NBA league season. A range of gamers/fans have complained about multiple players being underrated in the game. This includes the likes of Ja Morant and DeMar DeRozan, who before the update had overalls of 85 each.

This, in addition to the fact that newcomers like Zion Williamson had been given an overall of 89, higher than some established veterans, was also a cause for concern. The latest update has also changed various other player ratings, including that of Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard, who have received comprehensive nerfs. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about NBA 2K22’s latest player update.

NBA 2K22 introduces first official ratings update according to latest performances

The ratings update represents a vast transformation in the overall landscape of the game. James Harden, who was rated 94 before, has been downgraded by two to be given a 92 rating, taking away his claim of being the joint third-highest rated player in the game.

Paul George, whose 88 overall had been a source of criticism due to the guard’s recent performances for the LA Clippers, especially during last season’s playoffs, was given an upgrade of two and is now part of 90s club in NBA 2K22. Karl Anthony-Townes, who has performed in the league at a high level but has arguably been underrated due to his team’s struggles, has also been given an upgrade of two and is now rated 88.

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22

Other notable updates include those for Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball, who are now rated 89 and 87 in NBA 2K22, respectively. Apart from Harden, Damian Lillard also lost his 94-rating and is now rated 90 in NBA 2K22 due to a poor start to the campaign. The same story is true for the likes of Russell Westbrook and Kristaps Porzingis, who have had far from ideal campaigns so far for their respective teams.

DeMar DeRozan has also now been given an upgrade and is rated 88 in the game, with the likes of Scottie Barnes (83) and Chris Duarte (79) being given the highest upgrades of six, each. Gamers can check the full list of updated ratings on the official NBA 2K22 website. The update is the first one related to player ratings that has been introduced in NBA 2K22. The 2K team had promised to update ratings at regular intervals this season.

