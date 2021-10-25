NBA 2K22 Season 2: Everything you need to know about the free tier rewards

NBA 2K22’s season 2, “Build your Empire” comes with the tagline “Be like Mike” as an ode to arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan. What it also comes with are a range of new items, player packs, locker codes, and rewards.

In fact, NBA 2K22's Season 2 comes with new tiers that can be reached to get free rewards, with the level 40 reward now revealed to be the lightning fast go-kart. The initial announcement for season 2 also included one about the level 1 reward being a pink cancer awareness shirt to commemorate the pink ribbon day, celebrated on October 22nd.

While the level 1 reward might not be a major one, gamers can acquire a range of interesting rewards by going through the levels of season 2 in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode.

NBA 2K @NBA2K The Seasons will be changing to Fall in Season 2 🍂 Halloween will also bring some surprisesRead More: nba.2k.com/courtside-repo… The Seasons will be changing to Fall in Season 2 🍂 Halloween will also bring some surprisesRead More: nba.2k.com/courtside-repo… https://t.co/oxG8OfXbta

NBA 2K22 full season 2 level rewards list: Everything you need to know

As most gamers will know, players need to collect XP points in order to pass levels in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode. Each level has its own specific rewards that can be unlocked, with a range of animations, accessories, boosts and other clothing currently available to be earned for free. Additionally, a range of player packs, tokens and boosts can also be earned by getting past levels in season 2 of NBA 2K22's MyTeam mode as well.

NBA 2K @NBA2K With Season 2 launching on Friday, our latest patches are live on both Current-Gen and New-Gen with many improvements and fixesGet all the details ➡️ nba.2k.com/patch-updates With Season 2 launching on Friday, our latest patches are live on both Current-Gen and New-Gen with many improvements and fixesGet all the details ➡️ nba.2k.com/patch-updates

Level 1: Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirt

Level 2: Season 2 Build your Empire ball

Level 3: Player Indicator

Level 4: NBA Current Series 1 Base League pack

Level 5: New banner options

Level 6: NBA 75th Anniversary T-shirt

Level 7: Green release animation

Level 8: Season 2 emotes

Level 9: Double XP (30 minutes)

Level 10: Build your Empire T-shirt and medallion

Level 11: Gatorade Boosts (5 games)

Level 12: Season 2 emotes

Level 13: New banner options

Level 14: 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 Interior Defence)

Level 15: Player indicator

Level 16: Season 2 emotes

Level 17: Double XP (1 hour)

Level 18: MyTeam Base Set Sapphire 85 OVR Michael Jordan

Level 19: New banner options

Level 20: Season 2 emotes

Level 21: Park After Dark 2K Wizard hat

Level 22: Skill Boosts (10 games)

Level 23: 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 Pass Accuracy)

Level 24: Two MyTeam Promo packs and 3 tokens

Level 25: Season 2 emotes

Level 26: Enhanced Daily Rewards

Level 27: New banner options

Level 28: Double XP (1 hour)

Level 29: Build your Empire Top Hat

Level 30: Gold Trike Vehicle

Level 31: 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 Close Shots)

Level 32: Double XP (2 hours)

Level 33: Gatorade Boosts (10 games)

Level 34: New banner options

Level 35: PUMA LaMelo MB.01 shoes

Level 36: MyTeam Base Set Amethyst Player

Level 37: Build your Empire Suit

Level 38: Double XP (2 hours)

Level 39: 1+ Badge Point

Level 40: Skeleton Mascot

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22. (Imag via NBA 2K22)

The following rewards can also be collected by earning higher tiers on NBA 2K22’s MyTeam mode:

Level 1: Free Agent 93 OVR Michael Jordan – Chicago Bulls

Level 2: Slasher Badge pack

Level 3: One token

Level 4: Gold Shoe pack

Level 5: Ascension!

Level 6: Base ‘22 NBA: Series 1 Award pack

Level 7: Gold 78 OVR Ben McLemore – Sacramento Kings

Level 8: Three tokens

Level 9: Post Scorer pack

Level 10: Season 2: Build your Empire ball

Level 11: Ascension!

Level 12: Glass Cleaner Badge pack

Level 13: Emerald 82 OVR Aaron Brooks – Houston Rockets

Level 14: Gold Shoe Boost Award pack

Level 15: Shot Creator Badge pack

Level 16: Five tokens

Level 17: Standard ‘22 NBA: Series 1 Award pack

Level 18: Rim Protector Badge pack

Level 19: Ascension!

Level 20: Sapphire 85 OVR James Posey – Memphis Grizzlies

Level 21: Lockdown Defender Badge pack

Level 22: Ascension!

Level 23: Standard ‘22 NBA: Series 1 Award pack

Level 24: Ruby 88 OVR Danny Ainge – Boston Celtics

Level 25: Ten tokens

Level 26: Ascension!

Level 27: Sharpshooter Badge pack

Level 28: Amethyst 90 OVR Barry Carroll

Level 29: Deluxe ‘22 NBA: Series 1 Award pack

Level 30: Ascension!

Level 31: Dunktober Deluxe Award pack

Level 32: Diamond Shoe pack

Level 33: Diamond 92 OVR Adrian Dantley – Utah Jazz

Level 34: 30 tokens

Level 35: Diamond Consumables pack

Level 36: Ascension!

Level 37: Diamond Contract pack

Level 38: Diamond Show Boost pack

Level 39: Build your Empire Hall of Fame Badge Option pack

Level 40: Pink Diamond 95 OVR Kevin Garnett – Boston Celtics

Hence, the final reward on the list is a 95-rated featured Kevin Garnett card that is sure to tempt NBA 2K22 gamers.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar