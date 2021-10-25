NBA 2K22 Season 2: Everything you need to know about the free tier rewards

NBA 2K22’s season 2, “Build your Empire” comes with the tagline “Be like Mike” as an ode to arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan. What it also comes with are a range of new items, player packs, locker codes, and rewards.
In fact, NBA 2K22's Season 2 comes with new tiers that can be reached to get free rewards, with the level 40 reward now revealed to be the lightning fast go-kart. The initial announcement for season 2 also included one about the level 1 reward being a pink cancer awareness shirt to commemorate the pink ribbon day, celebrated on October 22nd.
While the level 1 reward might not be a major one, gamers can acquire a range of interesting rewards by going through the levels of season 2 in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode.
NBA 2K22 full season 2 level rewards list: Everything you need to know
As most gamers will know, players need to collect XP points in order to pass levels in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode. Each level has its own specific rewards that can be unlocked, with a range of animations, accessories, boosts and other clothing currently available to be earned for free. Additionally, a range of player packs, tokens and boosts can also be earned by getting past levels in season 2 of NBA 2K22's MyTeam mode as well.
Level 1: Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirt
Level 2: Season 2 Build your Empire ball
Level 3: Player Indicator
Level 4: NBA Current Series 1 Base League pack
Level 5: New banner options
Level 6: NBA 75th Anniversary T-shirt
Level 7: Green release animation
Level 8: Season 2 emotes
Level 9: Double XP (30 minutes)
Level 10: Build your Empire T-shirt and medallion
Level 11: Gatorade Boosts (5 games)
Level 12: Season 2 emotes
Level 13: New banner options
Level 14: 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 Interior Defence)
Level 15: Player indicator
Level 16: Season 2 emotes
Level 17: Double XP (1 hour)
Level 18: MyTeam Base Set Sapphire 85 OVR Michael Jordan
Level 19: New banner options
Level 20: Season 2 emotes
Level 21: Park After Dark 2K Wizard hat
Level 22: Skill Boosts (10 games)
Level 23: 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 Pass Accuracy)
Level 24: Two MyTeam Promo packs and 3 tokens
Level 25: Season 2 emotes
Level 26: Enhanced Daily Rewards
Level 27: New banner options
Level 28: Double XP (1 hour)
Level 29: Build your Empire Top Hat
Level 30: Gold Trike Vehicle
Level 31: 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 Close Shots)
Level 32: Double XP (2 hours)
Level 33: Gatorade Boosts (10 games)
Level 34: New banner options
Level 35: PUMA LaMelo MB.01 shoes
Level 36: MyTeam Base Set Amethyst Player
Level 37: Build your Empire Suit
Level 38: Double XP (2 hours)
Level 39: 1+ Badge Point
Level 40: Skeleton Mascot
The following rewards can also be collected by earning higher tiers on NBA 2K22’s MyTeam mode:
Level 1: Free Agent 93 OVR Michael Jordan – Chicago Bulls
Level 2: Slasher Badge pack
Level 3: One token
Level 4: Gold Shoe pack
Level 5: Ascension!
Level 6: Base ‘22 NBA: Series 1 Award pack
Level 7: Gold 78 OVR Ben McLemore – Sacramento Kings
Level 8: Three tokens
Level 9: Post Scorer pack
Level 10: Season 2: Build your Empire ball
Level 11: Ascension!
Level 12: Glass Cleaner Badge pack
Level 13: Emerald 82 OVR Aaron Brooks – Houston Rockets
Level 14: Gold Shoe Boost Award pack
Level 15: Shot Creator Badge pack
Level 16: Five tokens
Level 17: Standard ‘22 NBA: Series 1 Award pack
Level 18: Rim Protector Badge pack
Level 19: Ascension!
Level 20: Sapphire 85 OVR James Posey – Memphis Grizzlies
Level 21: Lockdown Defender Badge pack
Level 22: Ascension!
Level 23: Standard ‘22 NBA: Series 1 Award pack
Level 24: Ruby 88 OVR Danny Ainge – Boston Celtics
Level 25: Ten tokens
Level 26: Ascension!
Level 27: Sharpshooter Badge pack
Level 28: Amethyst 90 OVR Barry Carroll
Level 29: Deluxe ‘22 NBA: Series 1 Award pack
Level 30: Ascension!
Level 31: Dunktober Deluxe Award pack
Level 32: Diamond Shoe pack
Level 33: Diamond 92 OVR Adrian Dantley – Utah Jazz
Level 34: 30 tokens
Level 35: Diamond Consumables pack
Level 36: Ascension!
Level 37: Diamond Contract pack
Level 38: Diamond Show Boost pack
Level 39: Build your Empire Hall of Fame Badge Option pack
Level 40: Pink Diamond 95 OVR Kevin Garnett – Boston Celtics
Hence, the final reward on the list is a 95-rated featured Kevin Garnett card that is sure to tempt NBA 2K22 gamers.