NBA 2K23: How to complete the “All It's a Cole World” challenge?

NBA 2K23’s MyCareer and MyTeam modes in particular have undergone a plethora of changes from the previous iteration of the game.

A number of activities not related to on-court antics and skills have been introduced. The map itself has been reduced in size. However, the number of locations to engage with, and the number of activities and challenges available makes the game much more immersive than before.

Still, there is plenty of room for confusion simply due to the extent of the different activities that can be completed in order to improve a gamer’s in-game progress.

One of the story quests in the NBA 2K23 MyTeam mode deals with popular rapper J. Cole. It has a total of five different sets of questions that need to be answered in order to gain rewards.

This article looks at all the information needed to complete the “It’s a Cole World” quest in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K @NBA2K



Hop in the stream to see what's good

11am PT

Twitch.tv/NBA2K Who's down for some giveaways?Hop in the stream to see what's good11am PT Who's down for some giveaways? 👀Hop in the stream to see what's good 👉 11am PT👉 Twitch.tv/NBA2K

NBA 2K23: How to complete the “It’s a Cole World” Quest?

The “It’s a Cole World” quest is triggered on its own when the introductory quests are completed towards the beginning of the NBA 2K23 MyCareer mode.

The quest itself involves traveling to different locations and then answering various questions. A total of six sets of questions exist, and all of them need to be triggered by traveling to various locations. The related instructions are automatically sent to the player's inbox.

The following questions and answers need to be completed in order to trigger the rewards in NBA 2K:

All Erick’s Vinyl Shop Answers

· Answer 1: Lizzo.

· Answer 2: Queen.

· Answer 3: They reminisce over you.

All Rappers Hang Out Place Verses

· Verse 1: "I got lockdown defense so don’t try to get mental".

· Verse 2: "Check ya I’m with the extras, I’m eurostepping and flexing".

· Verse 3: "I’ll break your ankles and probably fix that wart in your foot".

· Verse 4: "You don’t have a lift pass, you are not supposed to ski here".

· Verse 5: "End your career, throw a party on your own dime".

· Verse 6: "I heard you’re sleeping on me with your stuffed toy Piggie Smalls?"

All Rita's PhD Monk Questionnaire Answers

· Answer 1: Got a little shine now you think you hotter than ovens.

· Answer 2: You are not the type that these other playas are idolize.

· Answer 3: And if you’re hoopin, you’re doo doo I’m poop scoopin’.

· Answer 4: Hope it doesn’t rain, since I caved the roof in.

· Answer 5: I’mma pull up in your face like I know your addy.

· Answer 6: I know you seen me skate I got nothin’ but decks.

All PhD Monk Recording Verses

· Verse 1: "Whenever, wherever. Soon as I tough the leather".

· Verse 2: "Like your kindergarten teacher, I’m giving L’s for free".

· Verse 3: "And I’mma take the rock like I went in that man’s wallet".

· Verse 4: "Crazy how he laced up for the wall of shame".

· Verse 5: "And don’t mumble it’s a concrete jungle".

· Verse 6: "I call a iso, then I put the icing on".

· Verse 7: "Take off from a free throw, take off the durag".

· Verse 8: "Cross-over, half-spin, hit ’em with the hop skip".

· Verse 9: "How you gonna stop this nah how you gonna top this?"

· Verse 10: "2K, who you’re dealing with? You know I’m a savage".

· Verse 11: "The rock ain’t safe, I’ll take the money out your dresser".

· Verse 12: "You know who I am I’m a national treasure".

All Bas Dreamville Answers

· Answer 1: Leave em frozen when I pull up for the jumper.

· Answer 2: It’s the playoffs, play y’all? Y’all beginners.

· Answer 3: My arm in the rim look at shorty below.

· Answer 4: Like Dr. J’s afro you getting blowed out.

· Answer 5: “Smile for the camera” chill? Yeah, no doubt.

· Answer 6: This that rolling down the window on the flight feel…NEXT!

The above requires traveling to different locations, but the quizzes themselves are straightforward to complete for NBA 2K23 gamers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far