Sixth Man of the Year award has been one of the most prestigious in the NBA. After the end of the first quarter, we have seen a few candidates, like Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers and Malik Monk of the Sacramento Kings step up and emerge as frontrunners to claim the award at the end of the season.

With that in mind, we take a look at the top five candidates after Week 9 in the NBA, featuring Austin Reaves.

NBA 6MOTY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates after Week 9 feat. Austin Reaves

#5 - Malik Monk

Malik Monk of the Kings

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 28 (17 wins - 11 losses)

Last week: 9.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 5.3 apg

Season: 14.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 5.2 apg

Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings are fourth in the West with 17 wins and 11 losses. They are five games behind the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) and have won six of their past 10.

Malik Monk has been a key part of the rotation coming off the bench, especially with his 3-point shooting (41.2 percent from beyond the arc).

#4 - Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right)

Last week: Games played: 3 (1 win - 2 losses)

Season: Games played: 29 (12 wins - 17 losses)

Last week: 20.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.3 apg

Season: 17.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.7 apg

The Atlanta Hawks continue to struggle early in the season with just 12 wins after their first 29 games, and three over their past 10. But Bogdan Bogdanovic has been playing very well so far.

In NBA Week 9 games, he averaged 20.3 ppg, 3.5 points more than his season average of 17.8 ppg. Bogdanovic is a sharpshooter, with 40.2% shooting from beyond the arc.

#3 - Immanuel Quickley

Immanuel Quickley of the Knicks

Last week: Games played: 2 (1 win - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 29 (17 wins - 12 losses)

Last week: 15.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.6 apg

Season: 14.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.5 apg

The shooting guard of the New York Knicks continues to play very well off the bench and is one of the main reasons for the Knicks' 17-12 record after 29 games in the NBA.

Immanuel Quickley contributes on both ends and has managed to maintain consistency since the start of the season.

#2 - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic

Last week: Games played: 2 (0 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played: 28 (17 wins - 11 losses)

Last week: 16.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.0 apg

Season: 15.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.7 apg

Cole Anthony has been a key part of the Orlando Magic's great start to the season with 17 wins and 11 losses. In Week 9, the backup point guard had averages of 16.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 4.0 apg. Anthony has been a top candidate for the NBA Sixth Man of The Year award since the start of the season.

#1 - Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers

Last week: Games played: 3 (1 win - 2 losses)

Season: Games played: 20 (12 wins - 8 losses)

Last week: 18.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.0 apg

Season: 15.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 5.0 apg

He is coming off the bench for the LA Lakers, giving extra firepower to the second unit and closing out games in the fourth quarter. Austin Reaves has been playing great basketball so far and is the third option on offense behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.