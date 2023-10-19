NBA Fantasy Draft 2023-24: 5 tips & tricks to beat your competition

The 2023-24 NBA season is about to start in less than a week, which means fantasy basketball leagues have begun or at least scheduled their draft. Veteran fantasy managers know what they need to do in drafts and have vehemently prepared for it.

On the other hand, there are beginners who would like to start playing fantasy basketball. Some might even be inclined to begin without proper research and only pick their favorite players. If you're a huge fan of LeBron James, it's no longer advisable to select him in the first round or even the second round.

It should also be noted that there are two kinds of drafts, the standard snake draft and the more complicated auction draft. Those who are new to fantasy basketball are advised to start with a snake draft and only choose an auction draft if you have done your research.

5 tips and tricks to ace your NBA fantasy basketball draft

Regardless of what kind of NBA fantasy basketball draft you are playing, the draft is the most important part since it will dictate your entire season. Whether it's a head-to-head categories league or a points league, you have no other choice but to ace your draft.

On that note, here are the five best tips and tricks for drafting the best team to help you win your NBA fantasy league.

#1 - Do your research and prepare for the draft!

The most important thing to do before the draft is constant research, research and research. Look into player movements, injury reports and fantasy basketball projections to give yourself an idea of who to draft in each round.

Knowledge is power in fantasy basketball, so it's great to have a draft cheat sheet. List the rankings whether it's from ESPN, Yahoo! or other fantasy basketball websites. Just remember that other managers are doing the same thing as you and some might even be more prepared than you are.

#2 - Draft the best available player

Once your draft starts, some fantasy managers will avoid players for a variety of reasons. A player might be injury-prone, projected to have a bad year or other managers just don't like him for their team.

Don't be afraid to take the best player available, especially if the player falls far from his draft rankings. If Kawhi Leonard or Kyrie Irving are available in the third round, go get them. Zion Williamson is another classic example of a player who will likely fall down draft boards. Be ready to take a chance on Zion it falls at least in the sixth round or later.

#3 - Stock on guards in the first three rounds

The NBA remains a guard-heavy league, which means there are plenty of scoring and assists in the first three rounds of the draft. Make sure to stock up on those two categories because they will be hard to find in the later rounds.

This tip doesn't mean you have to avoid players such as Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant in the first round. These players are exempt since they are the best players to build your team around.

#4 - Get big men in the middle rounds and finish in style

While scoring and assists are plenty in the first three rounds, big men are readily available from rounds four to six. These NBA players will give you high field goal percentage, rebounds, blocks and low turnovers. It ensures that you have a solid foundation heading into the second half of the draft.

To finish the draft, do not forget which positions you are lacking and get into it in the later rounds. Get wing players, shooting guards and small forwards, who can get you plenty of threes and steals. You can also choose a rookie or a fringe player with your final pick, ensuring that you have a slot ready for the waiver wire.

#5 - Have a backup plan ready

One of the most infuriating things in fantasy basketball drafts is when a player you are expecting to select gets drafted before your pick. It's important to have your queue ready with multiple backup players.

Panic picks are part of the draft, but it's best to rather avoid them. Be ready with your backup plan for every round and it's better to have at least five players to choose from when it's your turn. It alters your strategy, but it helps you become a much better fantasy basketball manager.

