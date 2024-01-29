NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Week 14)

Bogdan Bogdanovic continues to play at an elite level off the bench for the Atlanta Hawks, who hold the final play-in spot in the East. The Hawks have 19 wins and 27 losses and are 10th, but the Brooklyn Nets trail them by just one game (18-27 record).

On that note, let's take a look at the top five candidates for the Sixth Man of the Year award in the NBA, featuring Bogdan Bogdanovic.

#5 Malik Monk

Malik Monk of the Sacramento Kings

Last week: Games played: 3 (3 wins - 0 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 43

Last week: 8.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 5.6 apg

Season: 14.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 5.5 apg

Malik Monk has been dealing with ups and downs lately but remains a top candidate for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year. He has helped the Sacramento Kings get back on track with three straight wins.

#4 Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played so far: 37

Last week: 14.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 3.6 apg

Season: 18.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 5.0 apg

Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz hold the final play-in spot in the West (24-23). Clarkson is coming off the bench for the Jazz and playing well as the sixth man in the roster.

#3 Norman Powell

Norman Powell of the LA Clippers

Last week: Games played: 3 (3 wins - 0 loss)

Season: Games played so far: 44

Last week: 12.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.6 apg

Season: 13.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 apg

Norman Powell has a key role for the LA Clippers off the bench. The Clippers have won five in a row and have emerged as a title contender in the West.

#2 Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win - 3 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 43

Last week: 17.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.8 apg

Season: 18.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.7 apg

Hardaway comes off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks, as Kyrie Irving's backup. He has thrived in this role and has covered for Irving, who's battling injury woes, becoming a frontrunner for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

#1 Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Atlanta Hawks

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win - 3 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 44

Last week: 20.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.8 apg

Season: 17.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.6 apg

Bogdanovic was one of the best players in NBA Week 14. His imppressive numbers were not enough for the Hawks, though, who lost three of their four games during the week and have seen the Brooklyn Nets close in on them.

