The NBA Sixth Man of the Year battle continues to be intense. Malik Monk and Bogdan Bogdanovic are frontrunners to claim it, while Cole Anthony continues to play consistent basketball on both ends. Another candidate we should pay attention to is Norman Powell, who is a key part of the LA Clippers' successful run lately.

With that in mind, we take a look at the top five candidates for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, featuring Norman Powell.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Norman Powell (Week 13)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony Orlando Magic

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 43

Last week: 8.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.6 apg

Season: 13.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.2 apg

Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic have been struggling lately, but Anthony continues to play well on both ends. Should the Magic return to the standards they played early in the season, Cole Anthony should become frontrunner for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

#4 - Immanuel Quickley

Immanuel Quickley New York Knicks

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win - 3 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 42

Last week: 15.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 6.5 apg

Season: 15.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.5 apg

Immanuel Quickley continues to play great on both ends, but this is not enough for the Toronto Raptors, who are on a three-game losing skid and have lost eight of their last 10. Quickley plays both as starter and a reserve for the Raptors, who are hopeful they will turn things around in the second part of the NBA season.

#3 - Norman Powell

Norman Powell LA Clippers

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played so far: 41

Last week: 14.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.3 apg

Season: 13.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.0 apg

Norman Powell has been playing consistently off the bench for the Clippers, and has helped them turn things around after a poor start to the season. The Clippers are currently fourth in the West with 27 wins and 14 losses, just two games behind the top spot.

#2 - Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic Atlanta Hawks

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played so far: 41

Last week: 14.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.0 apg

Season: 16.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.6 apg

Bogdan Bogdanovic remains the best reserve player for the Atlanta Hawks, who are still trying to hold the final play-in spot in the East (18-25). With Dejounte Murray likely to leave by early February, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he became a starter for the Hawks.

#1 - Malik Monk

Malik Monk Sacramento Kings

Last week: Games played: 3 (0 wins - 3 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 41

Last week: 16.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 6.3 apg

Season: 15.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 5.5 apg

Malik Monk is the frontrunner for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, thanks to his consistent play, especially on offense. Still, the Sacramento Kings have been struggling lately with four losses over their last five games.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!