NBA Trade Deadline: Insider reveals 10 players unlikely to be traded before the deadline ft. Marcus Smart

The NBA trade deadline is just a week away and teams are expected to engage in talks for players to bolster their respective rosters. Several players have emerged as candidates to move to another team with Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray as the top names on the list.

NBA Insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports revealed 10 NBA stars who are not expected to join another team by the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, February 8, featuring Memphis Grizzlies star Marcus Smart.

NBA Trade Deadline: Insider's 10 players unlikely to be traded ft. Marcus Smart

#10, Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are on the brink of a third losing season in a row and could make changes to the roster with their sights set on the 2024 NBA draft. Still, they plan to keep Jerami Grant on the roster past the NBA trade deadline, as they view him as a key part of their core going forward.

#9, Wendell Carter Jr.

Wendell Carter Jr. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are within a two-game reach from the Top-6 in the East and have no intention of shaking their roster up. Thus, Wendell Carter Jr. (11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game) is expected to stay with the franchise through the end of the season.

#8, Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges Brooklyn Nets

The same goes for Brooklyn Nets superstar Mikal Bridges. The Nets have expressed no desire to move on from him and want to keep Bridges on the team long-term. Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.9 points per game this season.

#7, Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have emerged as one of the best teams in the East lately and are within one game from the second spot in the East. The Cavs have won four in a row and nine of their last 10. Thus, shaking their roster up at the NBA trade deadline is not an option and we should expect them to keep the roster intact, including Jarrett Allen.

#6, Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga Golden State Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga appeared to be frustrated with his role in the Golden State Warriors, but it seems the franchise has no plans to send him elsewhere. Kuminga has been one of the best Warriors players so far (14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds) and is expected to stay with the team until at least the summer.

#5, Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen has been playing at an elite level for the second year in a row and even though there were reports about the Utah Jazz potentially trading him, this is not expected to happen. The Jazz are within the play-in spots with a 24-26 record.

#4, Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers remains uncertain, as the All-Star guard has yet to sign an extension with the franchise. However, as the Cavs have emerged as a title contender, it is unlikely that Mitchell will be sent to another team at the NBA trade deadline.

#3, Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns is unlikely to be traded, as the Minnesota Timberwolves have the best record in the West (34-14). Thus, it would make no sense for them to let the All-Star big man go. Towns has averaged 22.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in 47 games.

#2, Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart Memphis Grizzlies

The star guard of the Memphis Grizzlies has been dealing with injuries all season long. Marcus Smart's name has appeared in trade rumors lately, but the Grizzlies don't seem willing to move on from him.

#1, Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks had made Dejounte Murray available for a trade, but it appears that the franchise now wants to keep the All-Star guard past the NBA trade deadline. The Hawks hold the final play-in spot with a 20-27 record and appear more likely to stick than twist.

