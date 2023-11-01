New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 1st)

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the New Orleans Pelicans this Wednesday (November 1st) at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. This will be both teams' first meeting of the season. Bally Sports OK and Bally Sports New Orleans own the television rights, with the live broadcast beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Pelicans are coming off a tough loss against the Golden State Warriors after winning their first two games. Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder bounced back from a blowout loss against the defending champions Denver Nuggets with a convincing victory over the Detroit Pistons.

According to NBA sportsbooks, the Thunder with the home-court advantage is the safer pick as compared to the visiting Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder Game Details

Teams: New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) vs. OKC Thunder (3-1)

Date and Time: Nov. 1, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder Game Preview

The Pelicans experienced their first loss of the season at the hand of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, 130-102, in their most recent game. Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum each had 19 points to lead the team.

Brandon Ingram was scratched from the game due to an injury. Jordan Hawkins replaced him in the starting lineup and was able to chip in 14 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, the Thunder is coming in this game with a 3-1 record after defeating the Detroit Pistons by a dozen points, 124-112. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander proved why he is ranked in the top 10 players in the league tallying 32 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in the victory.

Josh Giddey contributed 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Jalen Williams chipped in with 19 points, seven boards and six dimes. Rookie Chet Holmgren controlled the paint with 14 points, four rebounds and four blocks.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder odds and predictions

Moneyline: Pelicans (+140) vs Thunder (-160)

Spread: Pelicans +3.5 (-110) vs Thunder -3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o225.5) vs Thunder (u225.5)

Even after coming from a loss against the Denver Nuggets, the Thunder showed maturity during their win against the Detroit Pistons. With home-court advantage and momentum from their previous win, the Pelicans are the riskier pick to make.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans will likely start Jordan Hawkins again as Brandon Ingram remains questionable for this upcoming game against the Pelicans. Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum are also expected to play and locked in on the starting role

Rounding up the starting five would be Jonas Valančiūnas at center and shooter Herb Jones as the other forward.

OKC Thunder

With the Thunder having Jalen Williams out with a hamstring injury Ousmane Dieng should get the starter role from him. Josh Giddey and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander form the team's backcourt tandem.

Lugentz Dort has been an efficient player for the Thunder to start the season and is expected to man the SF position while Chet Holgrem will continue to protect the paint at center.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder top 3 players' stats

New Orleans Pelicans:

Zion Williamson

22.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists

CJ McCullum

18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals

Jonas Valanciounas

10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Shai Gilgeous Alexander

26.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.5 steals

Chet Holmgren

15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 blocks

Josh Giddey

12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists