New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 5, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup on Friday is one of 14 games on the fully loaded NBA schedule. Believe it or not, it's only the first meeting between the two teams this season and they will battle each other three more times later. Let's look at each team's starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 5.

The Knicks have won their first two games of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls. They look like a better team with OG Anunoby on the floor as he's making a difference on both ends of the floor. New York will look to extend their winning streak and climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Sixers remain one of the best teams in the NBA with a record of 23-10 heading into tonight's matchup. Joel Embiid returned from his four-game absence and looked really well as the reigning MVP. He will try to one-up Nikola Jokic, who hit a ridiculous game-winning buzzer-beater shot on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Here are the latest injury updates for the upcoming New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup on Jan. 5:

New York Knicks injuries for Jan. 5, 2023

The New York Knicks have two players listed on the injury report - Malachi Flynn and Mitchell Robinson. Flynn is questionable to play with a sprained right ankle, while Robinson underwent left ankle surgery last month. There are conflicting reports about possibly returning later this season or missing the rest of the campaign.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries for Jan. 5, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers have three players listed as injured - Robert Covington, Furkan Korkmaz and De'Anthony Melton. Covington and Korkmaz are both tagged questionable due to minor injuries, while Melton was out due to lumbar spine soreness.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth chart

Here are the projected starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia game and both teams' current depth chart:

New York Knicks starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 5, 2023

The New York Knicks won't be making a lot of adjustments tonight since Isaiah Hartenstein has done a masterful job in the absence of Mitchell Robinson. Head coach Tom Thibodeau will need all the big man he can use against Joel Embiid and his prowess.

PG - Jalen Brunson | SG - Donte DiVincenzo | SF - OG Anunoby | PF - Julius Randle | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Malachi Flynn SG Donte DiVincenzo Quentin Grimes Ryan Arcidiacono SF OG Anunoby Josh Hart Evan Fournier PF Julius Randle Precious Achiuwa Jacob Toppin C Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims Taj Gibson

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 28, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers might be dealing with a few injuries, but it won't matter because Joel Embiid is back. Head coach Nick Nurse will likely use the following starting five:

PG - Tyrese Maxey | SG - Kelly Oubre Jr. | SF - Nicolas Batum | PF - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Tyrese Maxey Patrick Beverley Terquavion Smith SG De'Anthony Melton Furkan Korkmaz Danuel House Jr. SF Nicolas Batum Marcus Morris Sr. Kenyon Martin Jr. PF Tobias Harris Paul Reed Robert Covington C Joel Embiid Mo Bamba Kenneth Lofton Jr.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers key matchups

The New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers is a likely first-round matchup for the 2024 NBA playoffs. Here are the key matchups for their first meeting of the season:

Tyrese Maxey vs. Jalen Brunson

Tyrese Maxey and Jalen Brunson are two of the best scoring point guards in the NBA this season. Both are likely heading into their first All-Star game in February and this matchup is a must-watch. Maxey and Brunson are three-level scorers, who are torching opposing defenders.

Joel Embiid vs. Knicks frontcourt

Mitchell Robinson would have been a great defensive matchup for Joel Embiid if he was healthy. The Knicks frontcourt will have to do their best to at least make things hard for the reigning MVP. Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims, Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Taj Gibson are likely getting a crack at slowing down Embiid.

