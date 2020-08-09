2019-2020 NBA Award Finalists - Complete list

The NBA regular season is coming to a close and the three finalists for the six annual NBA awards have been announced today. The various NBA award finalists have displayed extraordinary talent and leadership skills throughout the regular season. The awards are decided by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters across the United States of America and Canada.

Due to the extraordinary circumstances that have occurred this year, only games played from the start of the year until March 11th was considered for the NBA awards. Being among the NBA award finalists is a huge honour and can potentially vault a player into stardom.

NBA Award Finalists - Complete List

NBA League MVP

The Kia NBA MVP award goes to the best player of the regular season and is an appreciation of all-round greatness. Winning the award places one among some of the league’s greatest and can vault players into stardom. Previous NBA MVP award finalists include legends such as Michael Jordan and Kareen Abdul-Jabbar. Here are the three NBA award finalists in this category:

· LeBron James

· James Harden

· Giannis Antetokounmpo

Defensive Player of the Year

The Kia DPOY finalist award goes to the most dominant defensive player of the regular season. It is a great honour to be on the DPOY shortlist as it is an indication of your ability to terrorise teams. Previous DPOY award winners include legends such as Dwight Howard and Kevin Garnett. Here are the three NBA award finalists in this category:

· Rudy Gobert

· Giannis Antetokounmpo

· Anthony Davis

Rookie of the Year

Ja Morant will be the favourite to win the Rookie of the Year award for the 2019-20 NBA season, however, No.1 draft pick Zion Williamson has also managed to make his way onto the shortlist. Previous ROY award winners include legends such as Allen Iverson and Larry Bird. Here are the three NBA award finalists in this category:

· Zion Williamson

· Ja Morant

· Kendrick Nunn

Most Improved Player

One of the most interesting awards that is handed out in the NBA is the Most Improved Player award. The Most Improved Player award recognises players who have made a significant improvement to their game in comparison to their last season. Previous MIP award winners include legends such as Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love. Here are the three NBA award finalists in this category:

· Bam Adebayo

· Luka Doncic

· Brandon Ingram

Sixth Man of the Year

The NBA is always known for recognising great contributions from all around the squad and this award is indicative of the same. The Sixth Man is an extremely important position on a team and facilitates much the game while the starters are taking a breather. Here are the three NBA award finalists in this category:

· Montrezl Harrell

· Dennis Schroder

· Lou Williams

Coach of the Year

Out scheming the opposition is a core component of the game and often helps teams snatch victory in the clutch. Previous Coach of the Year award winners include legends such as Pat Riley and Gregg Popovich. Here are the three NBA award finalists in this category:

· Mike Budenholzer

· Billy Donovan

· Nick Nurse

