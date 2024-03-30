2024 Sacramento Kings Playoffs Picture Following Loss vs Dallas Mavericks (March 29): Updated standings, schedule and more 

The Sacramento Kings lost another game to the red-hot Dallas Mavericks on Friday night at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings kept it close this time around, even having a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. However, the Mavs had a furious comeback in the fourth quarter to get the 107-103 win.

Kyrie Irving took over for the Mavs in the final period, scoring 14 of his 30 points when his team needed it the most. Luka Doncic added 26 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists to help extend Dallas' winning streak to six. They have now won nine of their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Kings had control for most of the game before letting the Mavs come back in the fourth. De'Aaron Fox had 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Domantas Sabonis had another triple-double of 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Sacramento Kings' Playoffs Picture: Standings

The Sacramento Kings (42-31) remained in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Kings' back-to-back losses to the Dallas Mavericks meant that they lost the tie-breaker with them at the moment. They are now two games behind Dallas (44-29) in the standings.

They are also behind the Phoenix Suns, but for just 0.5 games. The LA Lakers (41-33) are still behind the Kings, but they have a shot at making up ground due to their relatively easier schedule. If the Kings remain in eighth, they could face the likely seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns (43-31).

But if they lose, they will have to beat either the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors (39-34) or Houston Rockets (38-35) to earn a trip to the postseason as the eighth seed.

Sacramento Kings' Playoffs Picture: Schedule

According to Tankathon, the Sacramento Kings have the fifth-hardest schedule remaining in the NBA. The Kings have nine games left for the season, six of which are against teams with a winning record. The three will be against losing teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, the six teams they could have a hard time beating are the Boston Celtics, OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

Sacramento Kings' Playoffs Picture: Can they avoid the Play-In bracket?

The Sacramento Kings will have to win all their remaining games if they want to have a shot at avoiding the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Kings dug themselves a hole after back-to-back losses to the Mavericks and a couple of unnecessary defeats against the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls this month.

