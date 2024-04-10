2024 Sacramento Kings Playoffs Picture Following Loss vs OKC Thunder (April 9): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Sacramento Kings remain inconsistent heading toward the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Kings have a slight chance for a top six finish, but things will need to perfectly fall in place. It might be safer to assume that Sacramento will end the season in the Play-Tournament bracket.

The Kings are coming off a 112-105 loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. De'Aaron Fox finished with 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Domantas Sabonis' double-double streak ended at 61. Sabonis only had eight points and 13 rebounds against the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned from injury and dropped a 40-point masterpiece. The Kings are in a precarious position, with three games left in their schedule. They will have to end the season strong to at least have some momentum heading into the Play-In Tournament.

Sacramento Kings Playoffs Picture: Standings

The Sacramento Kings have a 45-34 season record, which puts them at No. 8 in the Western Conference. They are 0.5 games ahead of the LA Lakers and a game ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

The Kings are also a full game behind the Phoenix Suns for the No. 7 spot, which will have homecourt advantage in the Play-In Tournament. They will need to win their final three games to have a chance of climbing up the standings depending on the other teams' results.

Sacramento Kings Playoffs Picture: Schedule

The Sacramento Kings have three more games on their schedule, all of which will be at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings first welcome the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. A win will put them in a great position for the final two games.

They then face the Phoenix Suns, another team they have to beat to possibly ascend the standings. They have the Portland Trail Blazers on the final day of the regular season, a winnable game against one of the worst teams this season.

Sacramento Kings Playoffs Picture: Can they finish in the top 8?

The Sacramento Kings can finish in the top eight as long as they win all three games remaining on their schedule. The Kings are currently No. 8 in the standings, so things will be the same if they get three wins regardless if the other teams do the same.

Sacramento can even jump ahead of a couple of teams if things fall their way in terms of game results and tie-breakers.

