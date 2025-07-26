"Almost had a drink" - Micahel Jordan's son Marcus Jordan reveals nearly ending 107-day sobriety streak following tragic loss of childhood icons

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, dropped some heavy words of wisdom on his social media post on Friday. In a long message, the son of the Chicago Bulls legend opened up about how two significant deaths this week deeply affected him and almost caused him to fall off the wagon.
On Thursday, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died at 71 due to cardiac arrest, while American actor and musician Malcolm-Jamal Warner died at 54 after drowning on a family trip in Costa Rica on Sunday.
"Went THRU IT yesterday, realizing that 2 icons of my childhood passed this week 😭😪," Jordan wrote.
The youngest son of Jordan has been sober for a few months now as he continues to distance himself from drinking. It was a moment of reflection for Marcus Jordan about the temporary nature of life. Marcus added that, disheartened by the death of two of his childhood icons, he thought that he had almost broken his sobriety.
"Reached out to both my parents & my siblings, cuz life is short and it's important to spend time with the people you love 🫶✨," he continued. "Caught a SERIOUS case of the "fck it's" & almost had a drink."
Jordan went on to dive into the loss of "fun" from social media and the normalization of people being molded into a certain set of standards that has closed the space for people to voice their life stories without being judged.
He expressed his sympathy for people who had very isolated lives without friends and family to talk to.
"And people wonder why MFs keep their thoughts to themselves these days... It shouldn't have to be that way," he added. "And luckily for me, I have plenty of friends and family who raised me right & love me But my heart breaks for the people that aren't as fortunate."
"107 Days Sober & Counting. UP."
Marcus Jordan first announced his sobriety in May earlier this year. He had announced that he had been sober for 40 days.
The announcement came months after he was arrested in Florida. The son of the Chicago Bulls legend was arrested after his Lamborghini SUV was stuck on a railroad.
Marcus also posted a series of pictures of the legends on his Instagram Story.
Marcus Jordan spends family tropical getaway with brother
While Marcus Jordan has been sober for over 100 days now, he has also made sure to spend more and more time with his family lately. Earlier this month, he took off for a vacation to Hawaii with his family.
He posted a series of pictures from the vacation, with the first picture of him showing off his physique in a mirror selfie.
In the subsequent post, he shared a selfie with his brother, Jeffrey Jordan.
"CAUTION," he wrote in the caption.
In the next post, he posted a picture of himself DJing with his cousin, Marie Jordan.
Since his arrest in Florida, Marcus Jordan appears to be focused on leading a healthier side of life.
