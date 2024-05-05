Atlanta Hawks Twitter trolls DJ Akademiks as Kendrick Lamar sends staunch Drake supporter spiraling with 'Not Like Us' drop

The Atlanta Hawks added to the beef between hip-hop royalties Drake and Kendrick Lamar. They trolled DJ Akademiks, a known fan of the Canadian rapper, on X over the latest diss track of the Compton native.

In particular, the Hawks tapped on the "Atlanta slave colonizer" verse on Lamar's "Not Like Us" track. The post shows a GIF of the podcaster and media personality in a state of shock and disbelief. Check out the post below:

Part of "Not Like Us" has Lamar questioning Drake as black, a recurring theme in their ongoing feud. In one of the verses of the track, he likened Drake to a slave owner who took advantage of Atlanta for monetary gain back in the day. The verse goes:

"You called Future when you didn't see the club (Ayy, what?) / Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up (What?) / 21 gave you false street cred / Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head (Ayy, what?) / Quavo said you can be from Northside (What?) / 2 Chainz say you good, but he lied / You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars / No, you not a colleague, you a f**kin' colonizer."

DJ Akademiks has also been on the receiving end of Lamar's taunts for his association with the "Marvin's Room" artist.

This is the latest turn in the well-publicized beef between the two, which has lasted for over a decade now. It practically stemmed from the varying approaches they have in their respective careers.

Inside the NBA crew amused at Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria' diss track for Drake

It was not only the Atlanta Hawks who chimed in on the feud between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar, as the "Inside the NBA" crew also gave its take on another Lamar diss track, "Euphoria."

During the halftime report for the Game 5 showdown between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, "Euphoria" played in the background.

Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal had a blast listening to the song, while Charles Barkley was nonchalant.

Obviously aware of the feud between the two popular rappers, Smith laughingly said:

"C'mon man ... Why y'all putting us in the middle of the rap beef. We gonna play one side, we gotta play the other side."

Barkley, while not interested in the track, for his part, hit at the warring artists, saying:

"Rap beef ... Grown-a** men."

"Euphoria" is Lamar's response to Drake's recent diss on his single "Push Up," which mocks the Compton rapper's short stature and musical authenticity. The two have been going at it for quite a long time now with no signs of it ending soon.