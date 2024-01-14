"Being greedy pigs": Charles Barkley roasts NFL's Peacock deal, calls out money grab over fans

Charles Barkley slammed the NFL for the recent deal that they struck a deal with OTT media company Peacock. The NBA legend wasn’t happy with the league for what he thought was a greedy move.

The NFL's $110 million deal gave Peacock the sole right to stream the wild-card round of the playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins live on Saturday. Peacock will also stream Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions, but that game will also be available on Peacock's parent network, NBC.

On ESPN Chicago’s “Waddle and Silvy” podcast, Barkley expressed his disappointment with the league:

“Yo, man, this thing, showing this game not on cable, that's low-class, man. That's not cool. … They are just being greedy pigs. I am glad some NFL players taking some shots at them. I know the NFL is the biggest thing in the world. To put this game on on Peacock and make people have to buy Peacock, that's just low-class, man.

“I am disgusted. … I am just gonna boycott the game, because they sold the game for $110 million, and I know that’s a lot of money, but the NFL, they are making $20 billion a year. To screw your fans like that, it’s not just cool, man, at all.”

Peacock bought the deal for the game between the Chiefs and the Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium in order to persuade NFL fans to subscribe to their platform.

Peacock charges $5.99 per month and $11.99 per month for ad-free experience. The move has been criticized by fans and players.

Charles Barkley says he would have slapped Aaron Rodgers if he was Jimmy Kimmel

Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets quarterback, suggested in an episode of ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show" that "Late Night Show" host Jimmy Kimmel had ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. After his comments, the NFL star came under huge criticism from all over the country.

NBA legend Charles Barkley also slammed Rodgers for his baseless comments. On "CBS Mornings" with his co-host of the “King Charles” show, Gayle King, she asked him what would he have done if the comments had been made about him.

"I'd have punched him in the face," Barkley responded.

When King asked Barkley if he was just being “metaphorical,” he said:

"I don't even know what those words mean. Hell, yeah, I'd punch him in the face."

In December, documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case were unsealed in accordance with a court order. The documents contain the names of some of the famous celebrities in the country.

Rodgers, in an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," suggested that Kimmel is one of the names on the list:

"There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel who are hoping that doesn't come out ... if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottles."

ESPN later issued a public apology for Rodgers’ comments. The statement from Mike Foss, the vice president of digital production, said that the the comments from the NFL star were a dumb joke.